UAE Future100 listed Company, Hubpay, unveils new payroll solution marking entrance to $1.2 billion payroll market.

Cutting-edge payroll product offers a seamless and cost-effective way for UAE businesses to efficiently pay employees worldwide.

Dubai, UAE: – Hubpay, the UAE’s leading cross-border payments platform, is excited to announce the launch of Hubpay Payroll—a cutting-edge payroll solution designed to simplify payroll management for businesses with global teams. With an increasing number of businesses in the UAE operating across borders and employing international talent, Hubpay’s new service offers a seamless way for businesses to efficiently pay employees worldwide, ensuring timely payments with minimal administrative effort.

As a central hub for international business, the UAE has seen rapid growth in companies expanding their teams globally. The nation's dynamic economy, supported by its strategic location and pro-business policies, makes it an ideal environment for businesses with global operations. The UAE continues to attract a diverse workforce from across the globe, and as such, companies need a flexible and efficient payroll solution that can meet the needs of employees wherever they may be.

Hubpay Payroll offers a set of powerful features that will help businesses of all sizes streamline their payroll process:

Bulk Beneficiary Upload: Hubpay Payroll allows businesses to quickly upload beneficiary details using a simple CSV file, saving valuable time and effort when managing global payroll.

Easy Mass Payments: With Hubpay’s seamless mass payments functionality, businesses can ensure that their employees across the world are paid on time and with minimal administrative work.

Competitive Exchange Rates: Hubpay’s transparent FX pricing model offers businesses highly competitive exchange rates, with no hidden fees or charges, helping to minimize costs and improve the bottom line.

The UAE’s ambition to position itself as a global business and financial hub has led to an increased demand for efficient payroll solutions that can handle the complexities of paying employees across different countries and currencies. With businesses in the UAE increasingly adopting international teams and dealing with cross-border payroll, Hubpay’s new service is a timely and much-needed solution.

“As the UAE continues its drive to grow the number of SMEs to over 1 million by 2030, Hubpay is proud to contribute to this vision with our new payroll service,” said Kevin Kilty, CEO and Founder of Hubpay. “We understand the challenges that businesses face in managing global payroll, and through the Hubpay Payroll platform, we aim to make it easier for businesses to operate and scale internationally while remaining compliant and efficient. This aligns directly with the UAE’s broader goal of fostering SME growth and positioning the country as a leading global business center.”

Fully integrated with Hubpay’s secure cross-border payments network, the new payroll service ensures that businesses can handle both their payroll and financial transactions from a single platform. The service is designed to be scalable, making it an ideal solution for businesses ranging from start-ups to large enterprises with global workforces. The new payroll product complements the Hubpay line up of business solutions, which has recently included the introduction of a digital business account for SME businesses, enabling them to reduce the standard account processing times and get set up within 24 hours.

Hubpay is committed to adhering to FSRA regulations, including strict Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) protocols. These standards have been carefully integrated into the client onboarding process to ensure compliance at every step.

Over the past four years, Hubpay has processed more than $2.6 billion in trade payments and the company has recently been listed on the Future100, a joint initiative between the Ministry of Economy and the Office of Government and the Future to recognize UAE start up and scale up businesses that contribute to enhancing the country’s future economy.

Hubpay is the first independently regulated FinTech in the UAE licensed to do cross-border and local payments and has successfully completed fundraising of over $30 million to support its ongoing mission to provide world-class cross-border payment solutions that help companies, people, and countries thrive.

About Hubpay



Hubpay is the UAE’s leading FX platform, empowering businesses and expat residents with secure, efficient international payment solutions. With FX rates more competitive than traditional providers, Hubpay helps businesses save on cross-border transactions while ensuring speed and transparency. Our fully digital onboarding process makes it quick and hassle-free to get started. Offering a comprehensive suite of FX services—including cross-border payments, international and non-WPS payroll, and risk management tools like forward contracts and market orders—Hubpay is a trusted partner for businesses and individuals alike, simplifying global finance with reliability and ease.

