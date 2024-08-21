Baghdad: Huawei, a global leader in information and communications technology (ICT), kicked off its Middle East & Central Asia Commercial Roadshow in Baghdad recently, marking a significant milestone in Iraq's journey towards digital transformation. The event brought together over 200 industry leaders, customers, and partners to explore innovative solutions that will shape the future of Iraq's digital landscape.

The roadshow demonstrated Huawei's commitment to empowering key sectors of the Iraqi economy through tailored ICT solutions. The company showcased a comprehensive suite of technologies designed to revolutionize education, healthcare, government services, real estate, and finance.

In the opening speech, Mr. Alex Zhang, Vice President of Enterprise Business for Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, underscored the importance of digital transformation for Iraq, stating, "Digital transformation is not just a strategic imperative for Iraq but a pathway to sustainable growth. By leveraging advanced technologies and building strong partnerships, we can overcome challenges and unlock unprecedented opportunities for progress in government, education, healthcare, real estate, and financial services. Huawei is committed to investing in Iraq's ICT infrastructure and fostering a robust partner ecosystem to drive this transformation."

Rafid Abbas Khader, Business Environment Subsidiary Board Director, delivered a keynote titled "In Iraq, for Iraq". He said, "Huawei has operated in the Iraqi market for over 20 years and is dedicated to becoming a major contributor to the national digital economy. With an open mind and consistent cooperation strategy, Huawei will work side by side with all partners and customers, pursuing shared growth and success and beginning a new chapter for a thriving digital economy in Iraq."

The event highlighted Huawei's industry-specific solutions, each designed to address the unique challenges and opportunities within Iraq's key sectors.

In education, Huawei presented an integrated approach to creating dynamic learning environments, combining robust network infrastructure with secure data centers and interactive smart classroom technologies. For the healthcare sector, the company demonstrated how its smart wards system, advanced medical imaging solutions, and hospital network infrastructure can significantly enhance patient care and operational efficiency.

Huawei's financial sector offerings focus on fortifying data security and operational efficiency, providing financial institutions with the tools to drive economic stability and growth. In the government sector, the company showcased how its intelligent office systems, advanced campus networks, and streamlined data centers can transform public services and decision-making processes. For the real estate industry, Huawei presented innovative solutions for smart property management, emphasizing sustainability, energy optimization, and enhanced tenant experiences.

Jason Yang, Director of Commercial Business Huawei ME&CA, underscored the immense potential for digitalization in Iraq's government and enterprise sectors. "Huawei's strategic investments, robust partnerships, and partner-led approach position us at the forefront of Iraq's digital revolution," Yang asserted.

The roadshow also marked the debut of HUAWEI eKit, a groundbreaking platform tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This comprehensive solution integrates essential business functions, including marketing, transactions, and partner operations, offering SMEs a powerful toolkit to thrive in the digital age.

The event's success serves as a testament to Huawei's unwavering commitment to driving digital transformation in Iraq, promising a future where technology empowers every individual, every business, and every sector of the economy.

-Ends-

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at:

www.huawei.com

https://e.huawei.com/ae/

or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/huawei-enterprise

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Middle East:

https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiTechME

https://twitter.com/Huawei_ME