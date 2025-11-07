Dubai, UAE- The Huawei Developer Conference (HDC) MEA 2025 – Huawei MEA Ecosystem Summit returned for the 3rd consecutive year at the iconic Museum of the Future in Dubai on November 5, bringing together global visionaries, industry pioneers, and ecosystem leaders. The summit served as a powerful platform to build bridges between local and global markets, strengthen business collaboration across the Middle East, Africa, and China, and explore new frontiers in technology, innovation, and sustainable digital growth.

Inspiring Keynotes and Visionary Leadership

The summit opened with a warm welcome from Huawei’s leadership, led by Chairman of Huawei Technologies UAE, Mr. Jerry Liu, setting the tone for a day focused on collaboration and innovation. Liu emphasized Huawei’s mission to connect global ecosystems and foster sustainable innovation. His remarks highlighted Huawei’s dedication to empowering regional developers and partners to build smarter, more connected experiences.

The summit also featured opening remarks by His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Bin Sultan Bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan, President of the Emirates Esports Federation, who graced the conference with an inspiring speech, highlighting a shared commitment with HUAWEI AppGallery to growing the regional esports ecosystem. He commended the AppGallery gaming operations for building a sustainable ecosystem of high-quality mobile games by supporting developers with localized onboarding, testing and optimization tools, and diversified monetization through in-app purchases and ads.

Celebrating Partnership Excellence

The Huawei Partner Awards Ceremony honored standout partners for their leadership in innovation, collaboration, and ecosystem development. Awards were presented across key categories. The Strategic Alliance Award went to Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, Emirates, and Yalla Group Limited. Innovation Partner of the Year was awarded to the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi (DCT) and Anghami. The Collaboration Excellence Award recognized Dubai Police and Dubai Holding Real Estate. The Seamless Experience Award honored Shahid, Talabat, Approcks, and Sahm Capital Financial, while the Cross-Border Vision Award celebrated Jetour. And the AppGallery Growth Excellence Award was presented to Level Infinite and ONEMT. Together, these recognitions underscored the collective spirit of innovation and the strength of Huawei’s expanding partner network across the MEA region.

Solidifying Partnerships: The launch of F3 Watch Faces Collection

A centerpiece of the opening session was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA). The MOU ceremony celebrated the intersection of technology, creativity, and digital art innovation, underscoring Huawei’s continued commitment to advancing digital transformation across the region.

The event showcased how technology continues to bridge cultures and inspire creativity, with the Secretary General at HIPA, His Excellency Ali Khalifa bin Thalith Al Humairi, delivering an insightful talk on “Technology Connecting Cultures Through Digital Art Innovation.”

In his presentation, His Excellency emphasized the celebration of a new milestone with Huawei: the launch of a special collection of Watch Faces, inspired by the identity of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and featuring the emblem of his sports team, F3. This represents a beautiful fusion between Emirati identity and global innovation, between artistic inspiration and the active, youthful spirit of Dubai.

These watch faces are more than digital designs, they are symbolic messages that capture the essence of Dubai: a city of speed, ambition, and boundless creativity.

Showcasing Partner Success Stories

The summit also featured a series of partner case studies, highlighting real-world success stories powered by Huawei’s ecosystem, presented by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), Emirates, Yalla Group and Anghami. The shared cases emphasized how the collaboration with the Huawei ecosystem is elevating user experiences through cross-scenario innovation.

The HDC MEA 2025 – Huawei MEA Ecosystem Summit once again underscored Huawei’s vision to empower local ecosystems, connect global markets, and drive sustainable growth through collaboration and innovation. With its continued focus on uniting industry leaders and fostering meaningful partnerships, HDC has firmly established itself as one of the region’s most influential technology gatherings, shaping the future of the digital economy across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

About HDC·2025 HUAWEI MEA Ecosystem Summit

The HDC·2025 HUAWEI MEA Ecosystem Summit is Huawei’s flagship annual event aimed at “Creating Digital Bridges: Connecting Local and Global Markets”, that brings together thought leaders, industry experts, and a global network of partners to explore the future of technology. With a strong focus on innovation, digital advertising, cloud solutions, and esports, HDC serves as an essential platform for businesses looking to leverage Huawei’s ecosystem and build successful, strategic global engagements. By connecting brands with high-impact tools and insights, HDC supports businesses in expanding their reach and fostering meaningful connections across the world.