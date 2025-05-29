Cairo, Egypt: Demonstrating the remarkable rise of digital talent in Egypt, teams of ICT students from leading Egyptian universities delivered outstanding performances at the Huawei ICT Competition Global Final 2024–2025. Now in its 9th edition, the competition attracted more than 210,000 students from over 80 countries and regions, with 179 teams from 48 countries advancing to the Global Final. Amid this fierce global competition, Egyptian teams once again emerged among the top performers across the competition’s core tracks: Network, Cloud, Computing, and Innovation, highlighting the country’s growing capabilities in digital skills, and technological innovation.

Among this year’s most remarkable achievements was a collaborative team comprising Abdelrahman Abdel Nasser and Abdelrahman Adel Bahrawy from Ain Shams University, and Malak Ibrahim from the Egyptian Russian University, proudly secured First Prize in the Computing Track.

In the Innovation Track, under the mentorship of Dr. Aya El Zoghby- New Mansoura University, a talented team from New Mansoura University Abdelrahman Abdel Halim, Basel Abdel Maksoud, and El Sayed Ahmed earned Second Prize for their groundbreaking project, “Evana”, an AI-powered robotic surgical arm assistant that harnesses the capabilities of Huawei Cloud.

In the Cloud Track, a team mentored by Dr. Heba Sayed Ahmed, the National Telecommunication Institute (NTI), Dr. Mohamed ElMougy- Mansoura University; Dr. Samah Eissa- Ain Shams University along with the team members Abrar Mohamed from Benha University, Ahmed Khaled from Cairo University, and Saja Said from the Canadian International College achieved Second Prize for their outstanding performance.

In the Network Track, a team mentored by Dr. Ahmed Osman from Suez University, and including Sadek Hany from Delta Technological University, Moahmed Attallah from Mansoura College Academy, and Mohamed Ammar from Zagazig University, secured Third Prize, showcasing strong teamwork and technical expertise.

The exceptional results achieved by the Egyptian teams are a powerful testament to Huawei’s commitment to nurturing future generations of ICT leaders and underscores the wide-ranging ICT expertise fostered across Egyptian institutions.

In addition, Dr. Tamer Mustafa of the Egyptian Russian University was honored with the Grand Prize at Huawei ICT Academy Global Most Valuable Instructors, an esteemed honor celebrating his exceptional dedication to developing Egypt’s ICT talent and empowering the next generation of technology leaders.

In his opening speech, Ritchie Peng, Director of the ICT Strategy & Business Development Department at Huawei, emphasized the broader mission behind the competition, “At Huawei, we are committed to cultivating ICT talent through continuous innovation in our competition design. The Practice Competition aligns with our vision for Intelligent World 2030, inspiring students to master cloud computing, big data, and AI to drive social progress. Simultaneously, the Innovation Competition champions green development and digital inclusion, motivating students to address real-world challenges across sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and education through ICT.”

Benjamin Hou, CEO of Huawei Egypt, said, "As digital transformation accelerates worldwide, the demand for skilled professionals in areas like AI, big data, and Cloud is growing, yet the shortage of talent remains a pressing global challenge. The exceptional performance of Egyptian students at this year’s Huawei ICT Competition Global Final demonstrates their readiness to lead in this rapidly evolving landscape.”

He added, “Through initiatives such as the Huawei ICT Competition, Huawei is equipping students with the critical skills needed to thrive in an intelligent, digital future. We are proud to partner with Egypt’s top universities and invest in the country’s vibrant youth, helping to cultivate the next generation of tech leaders and reinforce Egypt’s role as an emerging hub for innovation and digital excellence."

Egypt was part of a broader Northern African success story at the Global Final. Teams from Algeria, Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt won accolades across the competition’s core tracks. Their collective success reflects the region’s growing focus on digital empowerment and inclusive development.

It is worth noting that over the past decade, the Huawei ICT Competition has grown into a premier global platform for ICT knowledge and innovation. Since 2015, it has engaged over 960,000 students from 2,000 institutions in more than 100 countries. Recognized by UNESCO’s Global Skills Academy as a flagship initiative, the competition continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of global ICT leaders.

For more details about the Huawei ICT Competition, visit us at https://www.huawei.com/minisite/ict-competition-2024-2025-global/en/index.html