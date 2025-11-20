Cairo, Egypt : Huawei Cloud Egypt announced the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement with Gold Net Trading, supported by Qualidev, to enhance Gold Net Trading’s digital capabilities and drive innovation across its commercial and trading operations.

Under the agreement, Gold Net Trading will leverage Huawei Cloud’s advanced, reliable, and secure solutions to modernize its technology infrastructure as part of its efforts to expand services and optimize operational processes. This includes a comprehensive suite of cloud technologies, such as scalable computing services, secure data platforms, and intelligent analytics tools, enabling the company to operate with greater efficiency and flexibility, enhance platform performance, improve data-driven decision-making, and support the rapid deployment of new digital initiatives. These capabilities also allow Gold Net Trading to streamline internal workflows, improve service delivery, and ensure consistent uptime for its customers and partners. Qualidev, a certified Huawei Cloud partner, is supporting Gold Net Trading in achieving maximum operational impact.

Jo Xu, CEO of Huawei Cloud Egypt, said: "Our partnership with Gold Net Trading reflects Huawei Cloud’s commitment to supporting the digital transformation of businesses across Egypt. Our advanced cloud technologies provide companies with the foundation they need to innovate effectively and expand with confidence."

Dr. Sameh El Torgoman, Chairman of Evolve Investment Holding, added: "Strengthening our digital foundation is essential to supporting our expansion and improving operational excellence. Working with Huawei Cloud enables us to adopt advanced technologies and deliver greater value to our customers through enhanced services and more efficient workflows."

This collaboration highlights Huawei Cloud Egypt’s commitment to driving innovation in Egypt’s trading and commercial sectors and marks an important step in Gold Net Trading’s digital evolution.