Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Memac Ogilvy announced today that it has been appointed by Huawei, the leading global provider of information and communications technology infrastructure and smart devices, as the public relations partner for its two core businesses – Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) for UAE, and Huawei Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for Middle East.

The partnership comes as Huawei pushes the boundaries of connectivity and innovation in line with its mission to bring digital to every person, home and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Memac Ogilvy will provide the full suite of PR services for the two Huawei businesses, including communications strategy, media relations, thought leadership, influencer engagement and campaign development to drive Huawei’s ambitious growth agenda and future-focused objectives in the region.

Leveraging its integrated communications expertise and strong media network, Memac Ogilvy will deliver bold, impactful communications strategies that engage consumers, inspire industry stakeholders, and strengthen relationships with strategic partners across the UAE.

Saad Abu Touq, Managing Director – PR, UAE, at Memac Ogilvy, said: “Huawei has cemented its position as a global innovation leader, shaping how people connect, communicate, and experience the world. In the UAE, the brand continues to evolve, expand and inspire customers and businesses across every touchpoint. We are honoured to be part of Huawei’s incredible growth journey and will focus on delivering integrated storytelling and borderless creativity, two offerings that set us apart. This strategic partnership is another opportunity to push the boundaries of brand communications, drive meaningful engagement and support Huawei in realising its ambitious vision in building a fully connected, intelligent world.”

Rima Taha, Director of PR & Communications, Middle East & Central Asia at Huawei ICT and Saeed Klaib, Director of Communications and Public Relations at Huawei CBG, said “Huawei CBG and Huawei ICT are proud to appoint Memac Ogilvy as their strategic communications partner. With a deep understanding of our brand ethos and a proven ability to translate vision into impactful storytelling, Memac Ogilvy is uniquely positioned to bring our narrative to life for audiences in the UAE and beyond. Their exceptional track record, creative excellence, and regional expertise make them the ideal partner to amplify Huawei’s presence and foster deeper, long-term engagement with key audiences across the region.”

Huawei CBG is behind some of the world’s most popular smart devices — from smartphones and wearables to tablets and cloud services — creating seamless, intelligent experiences for millions of users. Renowned as one of the top global smartphone manufacturers, Huawei CBG consistently delivers exceptional user experiences across its device ecosystem.

Huawei’s ICT division powers digital transformation through AI, cloud computing, and connectivity with a focus on cybersecurity & talent cultivation, underlining the company’s vision for a fully integrated, intelligent future.

About Memac Ogilvy:

Memac was born in 1984 when Edmond (Eddie) Moutran founded the company in Bahrain in 1984, and it became a part of the Ogilvy network in 1998.

Ogilvy is an award-winning integrated creative network that makes brands matter for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses across more than 120 offices in 83 countries, including 13 offices across the Middle East and North Africa. The company creates experiences, design and communications that shape every aspect of a brands needs through five core capabilities: Advertising and Brand, Experience, Public Relations, Health & Wellness, and Consulting.

Ogilvy is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WWPGY). For more information, visit http://www.memacogilvy.com/ or http://www.ogilvy.com/ , or follow Ogilvy on Twitter at @Ogilvy and on Facebook.com/Ogilvy.

