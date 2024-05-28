Doha: HSBC has been named Qatar’s Best Bank for Corporates at the Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence, 2024.

Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi, CEO of HSBC Qatar, said: “We are celebrating 70 years of local expertise and global connections in Qatar this year, and the award is testament to our ongoing support for our corporate clients. Our purpose, which is opening up a world of opportunity for our clients in Qatar, is key in the role that we have played to advise and help our clients grow their businesses in a transition that delivers both energy security and a net zero future.”

HSBC has continued to help clients across sectors and geographies to navigate uncertainty, to capitalise on opportunity and to re-open markets, allowing access to previously unavailable sources of funding. We are providing unique and complex solutions for corporate clients with our award-winning product suite that helps us to unlock opportunities for ambitious, growing organisations. We maintain our focus on sustainable business practices, seamless and secure transactions and advice on investment opportunities.

HSBC Middle East received three additional awards for the Middle East's Best Investment Bank, Middle East's Best Bank for Sustainable Finance and Middle East's Best Bank for Financing. Other country awards included Egypt's Best Bank for Diversity & Inclusion, Kuwait’s Best Investment Bank, Saudi Arabia's Best Investment Bank and UAE's Best International Bank.

Taken together, this series of significant awards demonstrate the breadth of HSBC’s network, the depth of its expertise, and its access to deep pools of finance.

-Ends-

Media enquiries to:

Greta Madgwick

greta.madgwick@hsbc.com

About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom.

List of HSBC’s Euromoney Awards for Excellence win in the Middle East