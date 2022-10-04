Kuwait: HSBC Kuwait was named the Best Sub-Custodian at “The Asset Triple A Sustainable Investing Awards 2022”. HSBC won a total of 35 awards across different markets and territories.

“The Asset Triple A awards acknowledges the leading role that our HSBC Securities Services team in Kuwait have been playing in providing expertise and helping investors manage their portfolios with our sophisticated products and instruments,” said Samer Alabed, CEO of HSBC in Kuwait.

The Asset Triple A Sustainable Investing Awards for Institutional Investors, ETFs, and Asset Servicing Providers, bring together asset owners and managers with their service providers. The awards have been refreshed to reflect the industry's recent transformation, including the opening of the China market and the continued growth in institutional savings.[1]

Emma Almerzah, Director, Head of Securities Services at HSBC Kuwait said: “Delivering the best for our clients is what they expect – and that standard is clearly recognised with this award. Our highly automated, safekeeping, settlement and asset services capabilities ensure that we are committed to delivering the high quality services our customers need.”

HSBC has offered Custody Services to international investors since 2005; the first international bank in Kuwait to do so. Since then, the local market has seen dynamic growth and achieved a number of milestones lead by Capital Markets Authority, leading to recognition from the major index providers and culminating in index and market upgrades from FTSE Russell in 2018, S&P in 2019 and MSCI in 2020. Kuwait’s inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Market Index in November 2020 was a record breaking trading event and HSBC was at the forefront in helping it progress successfully.

More information on the awarding bodies and awarding mechanism can be provided at clients’ requests.

