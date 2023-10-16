The company will create diverse opportunities for local and international investors in several sectors, build partnerships with the private sector and create job opportunities for the local community

Riyadh: His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced today the launch of “Ardara,” which will develop AlWadi in Aseer Region in the southwest of Saudi Arabia, which will be the company’s first development and will become a vibrant urban center and tourist destination for both local and international visitors, in line with Vision 2030.

Inspired by the distinctive Aseer architectural style and rich historic heritage, AlWadi – meaning “the valley”– will span 2.5 million square meters and will be developed with sustainability at its core. It will enhance quality of life by dedicating over 30% of the project's area as green open spaces, with over 16 km of waterfront extending across the length of the project, and 17 km of sport trails, as well as cultural and community activities.

AlWadi will feature five distinct districts offering unique experiences, with a range of residential, hospitality and recreation options to be provided with phase one of the project over the next three years. This will include 2,000 residential options in the form of modern high-end apartments and villas, luxury hotels, commercial spaces and business spaces designed in accordance with the highest international standards and in in harmony with the region's identity and history.

Ardara aims to provide investment and partnership opportunities for local and international investors across a range of sectors including hospitality, arts, culture, food and agriculture, as well as retail and entertainment, to further strengthen the partnership with the private sector.

The launch of Ardara aligns with PIF’s strategy to unlock the capabilities of promising sectors, including tourism and entertainment, and diversify the economy of Saudi Arabia.

The AlWadi flagship destination is set to contribute more than SAR 19 billion to the country’s non-oil GDP by 2030, creating thousands of jobs for the region's local communities. It will contribute to the objectives of the Aseer Development Strategy; “Arabian Highland” announced by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince in 2021.

ABOUT PIF

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) is one of the largest and most impactful sovereign wealth funds in the world. Since 2015, when the Board was reconstituted and oversight transferred to the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, the Fund’s board of directors has been chaired by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prime Minister, Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund. PIF a leading role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation and diversification, as well as contributing to shaping the future of the global economy. Since 2017, PIF has established 90 companies. PIF is building a diversified portfolio by entering into attractive and long-term investment opportunities in 13 strategic sectors in Saudi Arabia and globally. PIF's strategy, as set out in the PIF Program 2021-2025 - one of the Vision 2030 realization programs - aims to enable many promising sectors and contribute to increasing local content by creating partnerships with the private sector, in addition to injecting at least 150 billion riyals annually into the local economy. PIF works to transfer technologies and localize knowledge to build a prosperous and sustainable economy domestically. As the investment arm Saudi Arabia, PIF looks to make unique investments, and is building strategic alliances and partnerships with prestigious international institutions and organizations, which contribute to achieving real long-term value for Saudi Arabia, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030. PIF has also created an operational governance model that reflects its main tasks and objectives, in line with best international practices. Applying this model of governance enhances the level of transparency and effectiveness in decision-making and future progress.

More information about PIF can be found at: www.pif.gov.sa

Media Contact: media@pif.gov.sa