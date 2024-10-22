Dubai, UAE – In a significant move towards global philanthropy, HRE Development, one of Dubai’s leading real estate companies, has announced a partnership with Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), to support the education of children and youth in developing countries. This partnership underscores HRE Development’s commitment to creating lifestyle-driven projects while contributing to meaningful causes.

In a press event held in Dubai, HRE Development announced that they will extend a financial contribution of AED 30 million to Dubai Cares' mission, ensuring that underprivileged children and youth in developing countries gain access to quality education. Present for the occasion were His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Land Department, Mohamed Adib Hijazi, Chairman, HRE Development and His Excellency Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares.

This contribution is linked to HRE’s new real estate project, 'Skyhills Astra', a lifestyle development designed with purpose at its core. As part of this initiative, a contribution will be made on behalf of each apartment owner in 'Skyhills Astra' to support Dubai Cares' global mandate.

The partnership emphasizes HRE Development’s vision of “Building with Purpose.” By combining lifestyle development with positive impact, the company ensures that its projects, like 'Skyhills Astra' contribute to long-term, global causes. The collaboration with Dubai Cares also aligns with the UAE’s broader vision, inspired by the belief of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in education and innovation as essential drivers of progress.

“At HRE Development, we recognize that education is a key enabler in shaping a better future,” said Mohamed Adib Hijazi, Chairman, HRE Development. "In an effort to create global impact through the transformative potential of education, we are humbled to announce this partnership with Dubai Cares. With HRE's new residential project, 'Skyhills Astra,' our vision is not just about building homes, but about offering a unique opportunity for homeowners to be part of a larger global mission for children's education. Our homeowners will know that their investment goes beyond the property - it supports education and fosters positive change.”

His Excellency Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, highlighted the strategic importance of the initiative, stating, “Collaboration with the private sector amplifies our efforts to address educational disparities and strengthens our mission by providing additional resources and fostering innovation. We extend our deepest gratitude to HRE Development for their commitment and contribution, as this partnership will significantly enhance our impact and allow us to reach even more children and youth globally. Furthermore, this collaboration serves as a testament to the remarkable results we can achieve by uniting across sectors and working towards the shared goal of unlocking the potential of the next generation through access to quality education.”

As a gesture of recognition, 'Skyhills Astra' apartment owners will receive a personalized certificate from Dubai Cares, acknowledging their role in advancing global education.

HRE Development’s commitment to giving back is a core value. In line with its philanthropic efforts, the organization has dedicated 10 residential units of its Skyhills Residence to the Endowments and Minors’ Affairs Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai), represented by the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC), earlier this year.