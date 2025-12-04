HPE moves rapidly following close of Juniper acquisition by introducing consistent AIOps features across HPE Aruba Networking and HPE Juniper Networking platforms and greater observability across compute, storage, networking, and cloud

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – HPE Discover Barcelona 2025 – HPE (NYSE: HPE) today accelerated its AI infrastructure leadership with an expansion of its secure, AI-native networking portfolio that leverages HPE Aruba Networking and HPE Juniper Networking for self-driving operations to maximize performance and scale for AI workloads. Today's portfolio expansion marks a key milestone in the integration of Juniper Networks with HPE, taking place only five months after closing the Juniper acquisition.

This expansion includes new AIOps capabilities and common hardware that deliver a consistent, self-driving experience across both HPE Aruba Networking Central and HPE Juniper Networking Mist operations platforms. Coupled with updates to HPE OpsRamp Software and new HPE Juniper Networking switching and routing introductions, HPE expands the role of the network as the critical foundation enabling AI and cloud performance, while simplifying IT operations across hybrid environments using agentic AI compatible with GreenLake Intelligence.

“In the era of AI, customers need networks that are purpose-built with AI and for AI to handle the rapid growth of connected devices, complex environments, and increasing security threats,” said Rami Rahim, executive vice president, president and general manager, Networking, HPE. “By delivering autonomous, high-performing networks, HPE is poised to disrupt the networking industry with future-ready solutions that redefine user experiences and provide robust, secure connectivity across all environments.”

HPE advances self-driving networks with unified AIOps across HPE Aruba Networking and HPE Juniper Networking

In a short period of time, HPE has demonstrated its ability to bring together the best of HPE Aruba Networking Central and HPE Juniper Networking Mist, leveraging a common agentic AI and microservices framework to provide investment protection, while integrating key AI for networks features for a consistent experience and introducing new AI for network capabilities across both domains:

HPE Juniper Networking Mist Large Experience Model (LEM), which uses billions of data points from apps such as Zoom and Teams, combined with synthetic data from digital twins to rapidly detect, fix, and predict video issues, will now be available in HPE Aruba Networking Central.

HPE Aruba Networking’s Agentic Mesh technology will be available for Mist, enhancing anomaly detection and root-cause analysis with advanced reasoning and autonomous or assistive actions.

Mist will adopt the organizational insight and global NOC views from HPE Aruba Networking Central, delivering a unified user experience across both platforms.

New WiFi-7 access point models that work across HPE Aruba Networking Central and HPE Juniper Networking Mist, ensuring buyer protection.

HPE Aruba Networking Central On-Premises 3.0 now provides customers with powerful insights and automation in a secure, on-premises environment by incorporating advanced generative and traditional AIOps capabilities, actionable AI alerts, proactive remediation, intelligent client insights, and simplified documentation search – all managed through a redesigned user interface.

HPE expands networks for AI portfolio with first OEM switch to leverage Broadcom Tomahawk 6 silicon

High-performance networking is critical for running AI workloads, with computing for AI inferencing moving to the edge. This shift is driven by latency, privacy, and economics, and creates a need for high performing switches and routers. To address this growing segment of performance-hungry, accelerated compute, HPE is introducing:

The HPE Juniper Networking QFX5250 switch, which connects GPUs within data centers with the world's highest performance Ultra Ethernet Transport-ready switch. Built on Broadcom Tomahawk 6 silicon, with 102.4Tbps bandwidth, the QFX5250 combines HPE Juniper Networking’s Junos innovation, HPE’s liquid cooling leadership, and AIOps intelligence to deliver performance, power-efficiency, and simplified operations for next-generation AI infrastructure.

which connects GPUs within data centers with the world's highest performance Ultra Ethernet Transport-ready switch. Built on Broadcom Tomahawk 6 silicon, with 102.4Tbps bandwidth, the QFX5250 combines HPE Juniper Networking’s Junos innovation, HPE’s liquid cooling leadership, and AIOps intelligence to deliver performance, power-efficiency, and simplified operations for next-generation AI infrastructure. The HPE Juniper Networking MX301 multiservice edge router brings AI inferencing closer to the source of data generation, and addresses the need for high-performance edge routing. This compact 1RU router delivers 1.6 Tbps performance and 400G connectivity across inference, multiservice, metro, mobile backhaul, and enterprise routing environments.

HPE announces extensions of partnerships with NVIDIA and AMD with new networking innovations

Also prior to HPE Discover Barcelona 2025, HPE unveiled new high-performance networking solutions with NVIDIA and AMD to accelerate AI deployments, including:

HPE’s solutions for AI factories have been extended to include HPE Juniper Networking edge on-ramp and long haul data center interconnect (DCI). This extension leverages the HPE Juniper Networks MX and PTX high-speed routing platforms to enable high-scale, secure and low latency connections from users, devices, and agents to AI factories and connections between clusters deployed across longer distances or across multiple clouds. These new capabilities complement HPE’s AI factory networking solutions, including the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform and NVIDIA BlueField-3 data processing units (DPUs). Together they provide customers with improved workload experiences across various production scenarios.

AMD “Helios” AI rack-scale architecture, featuring industry-first scale-up Ethernet networking. The solution is a single turnkey rack capable of a trillion parameter AI training and high-volume inferencing, delivering 260 TB/s of scale-up bandwidth and 2.9 exaflops of FP4 performance. The included, purpose-built HPE Juniper Networking scale-up switch, developed in collaboration with Broadcom, and software are the first in the industry to supercharge AI training and inference performance using standards-based Ethernet.

HPE innovations in AIOps help unify IT operations and take action in a hybrid world

HPE is advancing its hybrid cloud and Agentic AIOps strategy with advancements that showcase a unique HPE strength: full-stack, multi-domain, multi-vendor intelligence anchored by a shared resource model that spans hardware to public cloud. With these enhancements to HPE OpsRamp Software and deeper integration with GreenLake, HPE now brings together telemetry from HPE Compute Ops Management, HPE Aruba Networking Central, and HPE Juniper Networking Apstra to give IT operations teams a single place to see, interpret, and act on everything in their environment, forming the foundation of a true hybrid command center.

New innovations connect management and intelligence across the full stack empowering IT teams to monitor, understand, and act instantly on their entire hybrid environment, including:

Integration of HPE Juniper Networking’s Apstra Data Center Director and Data Center Assurance software with OpsRamp , available through GreenLake, delivers full-stack observability, predictive assurance, and proactive issue resolution across compute, storage, networking, and cloud.

, available through GreenLake, delivers full-stack observability, predictive assurance, and proactive issue resolution across compute, storage, networking, and cloud. New Compute Ops Management innovations—including OpsRamp integration, Compute Copilot, and self-service root-cause analysis—to centralize visibility, speed troubleshooting, and elevate the operator experience.

innovations—including OpsRamp integration, Compute Copilot, and self-service root-cause analysis—to centralize visibility, speed troubleshooting, and elevate the operator experience. Agentic Root Causing & Model Context Protocol ( MCP ) Support (limited availability) in both GreenLake and HPE OpsRamp Software allows customers to connect AI agents from third-party software for no-code integrations, and enriches those agents, helping GreenLake Intelligence eliminate blind spots in dynamic environments.

( ) in both GreenLake and HPE OpsRamp Software allows customers to connect AI agents from third-party software for no-code integrations, and enriches those agents, helping GreenLake Intelligence eliminate blind spots in dynamic environments. New GreenLake Intelligence capabilities provide faster insights and guided actions with new AI agents for HPE Sustainability Insight Center, the GreenLake Wellness Dashboard, and OpsRamp Agentic Root Causing, helping bridge data silos and enable agentic analytics across the full IT stack.

New zero-percent financing lowers barriers to AI-native networking adoption

HPE Financial Services (HPEFS) is making it easier for organizations to modernize to AI-native networking with two new offers. HPEFS is providing 0% financing for customers purchasing networking AIOps software including HPE Juniper Networking Mist via term-based licensing. HPEFS is also offering a special financing program that provides the equivalent of 10% cash savings for customers leasing networking that supports AI workloads including datacenter networking and enterprise routing, and for those replacing older technology, an optional multi-OEM take out service is available, with revenue share on resale.

Availability

HPE Juniper Networking QFX5250 switch will be available in Q1 2026

HPE Juniper Networking MX301 multiservice edge router will be available in December 2025

HPE OpsRamp support and integrations timeline: Model Context Protocol: Available now for select customers with full availability early 2026 Compute Ops Management: Available December 2025 Storage manager: Available February 2026 Apstra Data Center Director: Available Q2 2026



Related Resources:

Blog: HPE Networking unites microservices and agentic AI to deliver self-driving networks

Blog: Data Sovereignty Meets AI-native with HPE Aruba Networking Central On-Premises

Blog: HPE Compute Ops Management with Compute Copilot & HPE OpsRamp Software integration

Recent HPE News:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise closes acquisition of Juniper Networks to offer industry-leading comprehensive, cloud-native-AI-driven portfolio

HPE accelerates self-driving network operations with new Mist agentic AI-native innovations

Hewlett Packard Enterprise extends innovations with new distributed services switches, expanded wired and wireless portfolio to meet AI and high-performance computing demands

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HPE (NYSE: HPE) is a leader in essential enterprise technology, bringing together the power of AI, cloud, and networking to help organizations achieve more. As pioneers of possibility, our innovation and expertise advance the way people live and work. We empower our customers across industries to optimize operational performance, transform data into foresight, and maximize their impact. Unlock your boldest ambitions with HPE. Discover more at www.hpe.com.

Media Contacts:

Ronak Thakkar,

Senior Vice President,

FleishmanHillard.

ronak.thakkar@fleishman.com