Bahrain: HP Spring Studios, the first MENA-focused fintech venture studio, has joined forces with Bahrain Fintech Bay, the Bahraini fintech hub, in an alliance to empower fintech startups and cultivate a thriving ecosystem. Together, they aim to establish Bahrain as the definitive fintech hub and gateway to the region, with a shared mission to nurture innovation, support startups, and drive fintech growth.

As part of the partnership, HP Spring Studios will leverage its expertise and resources to provide vital support to startups, including guidance in product and service development, mentorship, and connections to potential investors. Additionally, Spring Studios will work closely with Bahrain Fintech Bay to identify new opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

"We are committed to empowering fintech startups, driving innovation, and creating an ecosystem that attracts top talent and investment," announced Zainab Khamis, Head of HP Spring Studios Bahrain. "Through this partnership, we aspire to solidify Bahrain's position as the leading fintech destination in the region."

Suzy Alzeera, COO of Bahrain Fintech Bay, commended the alliance, stating, "The comprehensive approach to supporting startups and fostering collaboration with financial institutions holds the promise of unprecedented fintech advancements, paving the way for a flourishing fintech ecosystem in Bahrain and beyond."

About HP Spring Studio:

HP Spring Studio is the first MENA-focused fintech venture studio, empowering exceptional fintech startups through strategic support, capital, and expertise. Backed by Hambro Perks and Bahrain's Al-Waha Fund of Funds, HP Spring Studio provides founders with an unfair advantage, bolstering Bahrain's position as a fintech powerhouse.

HP Spring Studios will participate in establishing the next generation of fintech startups and directly invest in them in collaboration with exceptional entrepreneurs. An internal team covering various aspects, including product, engineering, and operations, will help accelerate the progress of the startups in delivering market-fit products. The startups will work closely with the local and global networks of "Al-Waha" and "Hambro Perks," as well as private and public institutions, including the National Bank of Bahrain, "Mumtalakat," and "Batelco," to enhance customer attraction and secure future funding rounds for the exit stage.

About Bahrain Fintech Bay:

Bahrain FinTech Bay is an ecosystem builder. We incubate impactful and scalable Fintech initiatives through innovation labs, acceleration programs, curated activities, and educational opportunities. Our collaborative platform is dedicated to furthering the development, interaction, and acceleration of the Fintech ecosystem. We partner with governmental bodies, financial institutions, corporations, consultancy firms, universities, associations, venture capital and Fintech startups to bring the full spectrum of market participants together.