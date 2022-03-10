HP reaches a milestone of 100 installations of the breakthrough HP Indigo 100K Digital Press, as Solopress completes latest install

HP looks back at 10 years of B2 Solutions – over 800 units of the world’s most productive B2 printing solution¹ installed worldwide

Announcing today the worldwide availability of the HP Indigo 15K Digital Press

Announcing today new capabilities for the HP Indigo 100K Digital Press - Auto Pallet Replacement and 5TH Colour Station

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — HP Inc. today announced the delivery of the 100th HP Indigo 100K Digital Press marking a milestone as customers continue to thrive on the breakthrough press. Adding to their existing fleet of 5 HP Page Wide and Indigo products, award winning print service provider Solopress, continues in their digital transformation this month, with the installation of the HP Indigo 100K Digital press.

Simon Cooper, MD of Solopress, comments, “We’re really pleased to see the market turn a corner and orders start to increase after a very tough period. During the last few years we’ve spent time as a business making changes which deliver more value to our customers. And in of support of that goal, we recently added the HP Indigo 100K to our fleet, which alongside the introduction of HP Siteflow, compliments our existing automation capabilities.”

Founded in 1999, Solopress has over 20 years of experience in digital printing, supporting tens-of-thousands of businesses and resellers. Following the lifting of Covid restrictions, a surge in demand has driven the need for additional capacity. Citing productivity and reliability in the HP Indigo 100K, Cooper continued, “as a business we strive to maximise productivity at all times, and the 100K gives us the additional capacity, reliability and quality we seek for our customers.”

Haim Levit, Vice President and General Manager HP Indigo comments, “I’m incredibly proud we have achieved such a significant milestone for the business. This is a credit to the team and also to our customers in joining us on a journey to launch, refine and build a portfolio which supports true digital transformation. The drupa portfolio which we presented in 2020 was successfully adopted across all segments. The HP Indigo 100K not only delivers agility for our customers, but also performs above and beyond, something we have seen in particular from offset PSP’s that have found the 100K is a good solution to fit their needs. There are no doubts that this unique combination between quality and productivity enabling many of our customers to stand out during pandemic. I’m pleased to see our long standing collaboration with Solopress continue and develop in these exciting years to come.”

Also being celebrated today, is the 10 year anniversary of the introduction of the HP Indigo B2 portfolio. Since we first introduced the HP Indigo 10000 at drupa 2012 we saw a real revolution in this market. During the last decade, some customers choosing to make long term investments in new fleets, in order to continue to keep up with a surge in orders and customer needs, as the expansion in digital transformation continues globally.

The HP Indigo 100K Digital Press – the most productive digital B2 press in the market, printing up to 6000 sheets per hour, allowing commercial printers to shift greater volumes from offset to digital to meet today’s needs producing a range of commercial applications with superb print quality, high productivity, the range responsible for delivering 60 million B2 sheets per month and shows no sign of slowing.

Also announced today, is the global availability of the B2 HP Indigo 15K Digital Press. Continuing to offer the widest range of B2 application printing in the market, the world’s best selling B2 digital platform, currently has 1200 operating presses in 70 countries globally. The B2 HP Indigo 15K is engineered to address the broadest variety of customer demands in a highly productive way, it features greater media support, including 15 electroinks and unlimited spot colours.

Continually evolving the platform, HP also announces today the availability of the Auto Pallet Replacement and 5th color station for the HP Indigo 100K Digital Press. Ensuring the printing process doesn’t pause, users are able to utilise a new standby pallet which engages every batch and job as the user requires, pushing the printed stack outside the delivery unit allowing the operator to print, stack and unload as much or little as they need. This system will be available in 2022.

Ending 2021 with increased momentum, following strong quarterly results and the introduction of technologies including HP xRServices powered by Microsoft Hololens 2 and Print OS Site Flow, HP Indigo continues to match customer demand with services and solutions that support growth, drive digital adoption and integration and support an ever changing industry in 2022. Haim Levit comments further, “what we’ve seen in the last two years is not just the determination of the industry to maintain their businesses during the pandemic, but also broaden their applications and future proof their work by continuing to drive to a fully digital set up. We’ve seen a huge surge in those utilising our workflow and automation tools with an increase of 162% since the start of 20213 and had huge interest in our HP xRServices Microsoft Hololens news, as the world pivots to a new normal and looks toward a more automated future. All in all a fascinating time to be working in print!”

