Dubai, UAE:– Haltia.AI, the world’s most secure and only adaptive personal AI operating in the UAE, today acknowledges Dubai’s crucial role in its ascent to becoming a leader in AI. The company's flourishing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a direct result of the exceptional government support system in place, setting Dubai apart as an unparalleled hub for AI startups. The UAE’s blend of supporting opportunities, favorable regulatory frameworks, attractive destination for talent, income tax-free environment and platforms for international collaboration has been vital in evolving Haltia.AI from a startup to a major influencer in the global AI arena. This positive experience showcases the benefits of government backing in accelerating startup growth, driving innovation, and facilitating international competitiveness.

At a time when everyone is talking about artificial intelligence (AI) and how it is redefining our lives, startups like Haltia.AI are emerging as the new leaders of innovation. Haltia.AI represents a significant leap forward in how technology can enhance our daily lives and improve our social interactions. However, the journey of AI startups from concept to global influence is fraught with challenges, necessitating a supportive ecosystem that can fuel their growth. Herein lies the importance of government support, a lesson well articulated by the successes of the forward-thinking UAE in fostering a thriving startup ecosystem and illustrated by establishing the first AI ministry in the world back in 2017.

The UAE's model of nurturing innovation through comprehensive support mechanisms offers invaluable lessons for countries aiming to bolster their AI sectors. By providing startups with funding opportunities, regulatory frameworks conducive to growth, and platforms for international collaboration, the UAE has positioned itself as a global hub for technological innovation or, as some would call it, the Silicon Valley of the East. This support is not merely about financial backing but encompasses mentorship, access to state-of-the-art facilities, and an environment that encourages experimentation and innovation.

Haltia.AI is a prime example of a company reaping the benefits of this supportive ecosystem. The startup's unique proposition of offering a secure and adaptive AI underscores the need for governments to prioritize not just the incubation of technology businesses but also to ensure they operate within a framework that champions security and adaptability. "In an age where data privacy concerns and the need for personalized technology are paramount, and demand will continue to grow, government support can significantly amplify our efforts to create AI solutions that are both innovative and trustworthy," states Talal Thabet, CEO of Haltia.AI. "The UAE's approach to supporting startups like ours through a blend of regulatory guidance, advisory support, access to cutting-edge resources and international networking opportunities is a blueprint that could well serve as a global standard."

For governments looking to replicate the UAE's success, the path involves more than just drafting policies. It requires a commitment to understanding the unique challenges and opportunities within the AI sector, fostering partnerships between public and private sectors, and investing in the foundational aspects of technology innovation such as education and research. As Thabet emphasizes, "Support from the government is not just about aiding startups with incorporation services or navigating the labyrinth of corporate taxation but building an ecosystem that nurtures innovation, adapts to the evolving tech landscape, with events, relevant expertise, connecting the social graph, and improving working and living standards."

The potential benefits of such support can be illustrated in several interests and requirements of government. For one, it can accelerate the development of groundbreaking technologies that address societal challenges, from healthcare to environmental sustainability. Moreover, by fostering a competitive technology sector, governments can drive economic growth, create high-skilled jobs, and establish their countries as leaders in the digital age.

As Haltia.AI and other AI startups navigate the complexities of innovation, the role of government support becomes increasingly critical. The UAE's success story offers a compelling narrative on how such support can catalyze the growth of startups, turning them from local ventures into global pioneers. Talal Thabet concludes by saying, “As the world continues to embrace AI, the synergy between startups pushing the boundaries of technology and providing solutions to further humanity and government support will undoubtedly be a defining factor in shaping the future of the world.”

- Ends -

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews, please contact:

Emma Rymer, Head of Comms Studio, Haltia.AI

Email: emma@haltia.ai

About Haltia.AI:

Founded by tech visionary and celebrated cypherpunk Arto Bendiken alongside entrepreneurial powerhouse Talal Thabet, Haltia.AI is on a mission to revolutionize industries and enhance quality of life through state-of-the-art AI solutions that prioritize user autonomy and data integrity. Talal, with 25 years of experience across multiple sectors and five successful exits from eight startups in less than twelve years, pairs with Arto's deep tech background to forge a unique leadership synergy that is both innovative and grounded in industry acumen.

Haltia.AI has proven it is a trailblazer in the world of personal AI, with its pioneering on-device platform built upon the bedrock of cypherpunk principles — privacy first. Haltia.AI's proprietary companions, Halford and Tiana, deliver an unprecedented level of efficiency and privacy in a world demanding ethical technology solutions, enabling the company to fulfill its promise to empower members to "live the life they imagined”.

Headquartered in Delaware, USA, and with an operating subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates, the company is bolstered by an elite "dream team" of globally recognized experts and advisors from cutting-edge engineering to ethical coding.