Dubai, UAE - House of Shipping, a leading provider of business consultancy and advisory services in the maritime, shipping and logistics industries, today announced it has signed an agreement with Eram International SRL, a joint venture between Eram International and MVN, which is part of MSC Group.

Eram International’s Marine Loss Prevention division provides in-depth risk assessments and technical consulting including inspection and certification across hull, cargo, liability, and cyber exposures, supporting customers with tailored audits, emergency preparedness, and maritime safety training.

House of Shipping will offer these additional marine and technical inspection services to its customers through Eram International, which will further enhance their safety efficiency and compliance:

Marine surveying

Technical inspections

Loss prevention

Marine warranty surveying

Assistance in break bulk and project cargo loading/off loading

Assistance in new building surveying and inspections at builder's site

Post-damage surveys

Marine procurement of services

Third-party inspection

Audit/survey to manufacturing & fabrication companies

Supply chain expediting

Cargo inspection

Lifting equipment inspection

Lashing and fastening

Alessandra Ronco, Global Chief Executive Officer and Global Chief Legal Officer at House of Shipping said: "We are proud to join hands with Eram International in a partnership that reflects our shared commitment to delivering the highest standards of marine and technical excellence. This collaboration strengthens our ability to offer more integrated, efficient, and reliable solutions across the full spectrum of maritime operations.”

Commenting on the appointment, Giuliano Santi, Chief Executive Officer, ERAM International stated: "Partnering with House of Shipping marks a significant milestone in Eram International’s journey toward growing its portfolio and expanding their offering to international maritime customers. Together, we aim to combine our strengths to unlock greater value for our customers and contribute meaningfully to the safety of global supply chain."

This partnership marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration built on shared commitment to excellence, safety, and reliability. By combining expertise and resources, House of Shipping and Eram International are well-positioned to set new industry benchmarks and advance a more efficient, secure, and sustainable future for maritime operations worldwide.

About House of Shipping

Established in 2020, House of Shipping provides a broad spectrum of consultancy and advisory services, encompassing Legal Services, Human Resources, Finance and Tax, Information Technology, Commercial, Process and Transformation, and Marketing.

House of Shipping also owns and operates companies providing ship chandling services through Shipstar and container conversion services with Green Box Containers.

Headquartered in Dubai with a significant back-office operation in Chennai and Mumbai, India, House of Shipping stands as a trusted partner for clients from various sectors.

For more information, visit houseofshipping.com

Contact

info@houseofshipping.com

Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest in maritime, shipping, and logistics news https://www.linkedin.com/company/houseofshipping/

About Eram International

Eram International S.r.l., a subsidiary of Eram International Co. and part of the MSC Group, is an ISO 17020:2012 Type “A” accredited inspection body based in Milan, Italy. The company is a recognised leader in marine services, offering comprehensive marine inspections, surveys, and loss prevention solutions to ensure the safety, compliance, and efficiency of maritime operations. From pre-purchase and on/off-hire surveys to SIRE vetting, bunker and draft surveys, Eram delivers critical insights that help protect assets and ensure regulatory alignment

Its Marine Loss Prevention division provides in-depth risk assessments and technical consulting across hull, cargo, liability, and cyber exposures, supporting clients with tailored audits, emergency preparedness, and maritime safety training. Beyond marine expertise, Eram International also provides high-quality third-party inspection, certification, auditing, and training services across industrial, energy, and supply chain sectors throughout Europe, Africa, and beyond. The company is committed to ethical, reliable, and sustainable service delivery across the global value chain.