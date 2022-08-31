Dubai: Hotpack Global, the UAE-based leading food packaging manufacturer, has opened an exclusive Retail Showroom in Riyadh as part of the company’s aggressive growth strategy in the Kingdom. The new showroom is Hotpack’s 45th sales outlet in the MENA region and the company has larger plans to expand its operations across the region.

The 3,000-square feet showroom is located at Al Fayez Complex, Umar Ibn Abdul Aziz Road, Ar Rabwa in Riyadh. Mr PB Abdul Jebbar, Managing Director, Hotpack Global, inaugurated the showroom in the presence of senior officials of Hotpack from across the region.

Commenting on the new showroom launch, Mr. Abdul Jebbar, said, “We are happy to launch the new retail outlet in Saudi Arabia as a part of our growth plans in Saudi Arabia. The current development in the Kingdom is driving consumer demand upwards. Hotpack’s strength is its high quality and wide product portfolio, and it is unmatched in the market. By making it more accessible to consumers through our outlets, customers have one more reason to be with us. These outlets also support our Omni-channel strategy in the Kingdom.”

Mr. Suhail Abdulla, Group Vice President, Hotpack Global, said, “We are expanding our operations to all regions of the Saudi market. We understand that exclusive retail stores are fundamental to Hotpack’s growth strategy, and this helps us enhance our brand presence. As a food packaging manufacturer with exclusive retail network, Hotpack continues to bring sustainable and high-quality food packaging products closer to our end-users. Our production processes are driven by smart technologies and innovation.

Mr. Saeed Bin Daleel, Executive Manager, Hotpack Global, said, “We ensure safety and hygiene and offer tamper-evident packaging, as we continue to expand in the regional and global markets. The store will carry exclusive shelves for biodegradable products, in line with Hotpack’s commitment to sustainability. This will be the first time Hotpack is adding products manufactured in Saudi Arabia to its shelves.”

Hotpack is continuing expansion of its manufacturing and retail operations to different locations aimed to grow its foothold in other part of the GCC. As part of it, the company recently opened its second showroom in Salalah, Oman.

Hotpack has expertise in making products from paper, plastic, aluminium, wood and foam and has over 3,500 products in its portfolio. The company also has 25,000 international brands as clients and nearly 3,300 employees across 13 countries. The company has 13 manufacturing plants. It also exports its products to more than 100 countries.

Mr. Suhas KA, Director of Operations, Mr. Mohammed Shereef, Deputy General Manager – Jeddah, Mr. Syed Kunhali, Commercial Director - KSA, Mr. Basheer Valiyakath, General Manager Bahrain and Mr. Mujeeb Rahman, Deputy General Manager, Mr. Ayed Al Zahrani, Executive Manager also attended the inauguration ceremony of the new outlet.

-Ends-

About Hotpack Global

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company has operations in 12 countries which include GCC countries, India, UK, USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Australia. Within a limited span of time, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the packaging sector because of its reputation for supplying quality products, its reasonable price structure and outstanding service. Hotpack is seen as a one stop shop that offers the complete range of packaging products for HORECA, Retail and Industrial Packaging sectors. It represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide and products are packed hygienically in modern and attractive designs and marketed under “Hotpack” (Disposable Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue Range) brands.

As a food packaging company Hotpack has been certified with BRCGS AA+, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 22000: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 which ensures the top quality of its products. Hotpack was adjudged winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack today has 45 standalone Retail centers across the MENA offering 600 plus Specialty range products which are not available in Supermarkets. Also www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region's largest online store providing sustainable packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand with its excellent products, services, and continuous brand communication.

