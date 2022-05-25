The north-western African country is a part of company’s goals to increase its pan regional presence

Dubai: Hotpack Global, the world’s leading manufacturer of disposable food packaging products, announced a regional expansion in Morocco, joining hands with the retail leader of the African nation, Retail Holding through its investment arm, Best Financiers.

The partnership agreement was signed by Mr. Abdul Jebbar P.B, Hotpack Global Managing Director, Mr. Zouhair Bennani, Chairman of Best Financiers, Mr. Abdellatif Merzaq, Director of Samaz (currently President of the new entity) and Mr. Ziad Merzaq, General Manager of Hotpack Global SA Morocco in Morocco in the presence of Mr. Riyad Alaissaoi, Financial Director of Best Financiers.

In a statement, Hotpack said the partnership will lead to an increased presence in the African countries and investment in manufacturing facilities in Morocco.

“Our increased foothold in Morocco is part of our strategic expansion focused on African countries. We have already established a firm presence in African regions, such as Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Morocco too. With our latest expansion plans in Morocco, we are gradually growing our presence in the African countries and expanding our reach into the Europe,” said Mr. Abdul Jebbar.

Mr. Jebbar added, “This partnership will help us penetrate the neighbouring countries and increase our retail market share there. It is also going to enhance our operations in North-West Africa and Ghana.”

The new company, Hotpack Global SA Morocco, earlier jointly owned by Hotpack Global UAE and Samaz Consulting Morocco, will now be able to offer the Moroccan market a wide range of quality packaging products across multiple outlets, as Best Financiers are owners of Carrefour Morocco, Label Vie, Atacadao, Burger King, Kiabi and Virgin Megastore, among others.

“The partnership between Best Financiers and Hotpack Global is a milestone development for the packaging market in Morocco and African countries in general, as it will set new benchmarks for health, safety and quality in this category. The country will also be one of the main manufacturing hubs of Hotpack,” said Mr. Zouhair Bennani, Chairman of Best Financiers.

Best Financiers would also enable Hotpack Global SA Morocco to capture 80% of the food packaging products market in Morocco with Hotpack’s healthy, hygienic, and quality approved packaging solutions.

“Hotpack products will stand out in the Moroccan market for their excellence since it comes from manufacturing facilities run by expert and skilled employees who have created best-in-class standards in production and with a customer-centric approach,” said Mr. Abdellatif Merzaq.

Hotpack will soon be expanding to other markets in Africa as part of its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) expansion focus. The company already exports to over 100 countries and the base in the north-western African country will further boost its capacity and export reach.

About Hotpack Global

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company has operations in 12 countries which include GCC countries, India, UK, USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Australia. Within a limited span of time, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the packaging sector because of its reputation for supplying quality products, its reasonable price structure and outstanding service. Hotpack is seen as a one stop shop that offers the complete range of packaging products for HORECA, Retail and Industrial Packaging sectors. It represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide and products are packed hygienically in modern and attractive designs and marketed under “Hotpack” (Disposable Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue Range) brands.

As a food packaging company Hotpack has been certified with BRCGS, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 22000: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 which ensures the top quality of its products. Hotpack was adjudged winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack today has 30 standalone Retail centres across the MENA offering 600 plus Specialty range products which are not available in Supermarkets. Also www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region's largest online store for food packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand with its excellent products, services and continuous brand communication.

