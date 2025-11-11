Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - In a ground-breaking move to merge blockchain technology with real-world assets (RWA) and utility, Hotdesk, Al Maryah Community Bank “Mbank”, Emirates Coin Investment “EmCoin”, and Singularity have partnered and unveiled their plans to launch DESK Token, subject to regulatory approvals.

The launch of DESK Token will mark the arrival of the world’s first asset-backed hybrid token, that will combine yield-generating office property investment, with real-world utility. DESK Token is planned to hit the market in Q2 2026, subject to obtaining regulatory approvals, with details to be announced on its official website: www.desktoken.com.

With a vision to make investing in office property - the world’s second-largest asset class - accessible to investors globally, DESK’s mission is to create a transparent, asset-backed token that pays yield to holders in stablecoins or cash. By leveraging blockchain infrastructure, DESK Token is significantly more divisible and accessible as compared to shares of traditional Real Estate Investment Trusts, enabling people to invest with as little as $1.

DESK Token will also carry real-world utility privileges. At launch, holders will be able to use DESK Token to pay for offices and coworking spaces through Hotdesk’s global platform, which currently features 2,300+ workspaces across 81 countries and 410 cities. DESK can also be staked to unlock higher tiers in its exclusive loyalty program.



The global office property market is estimated at over $2 trillion, yet remains largely illiquid and inaccessible to most. DESK is designed to change that.

DESK is backed by a constellation of strategic partners, which include:

Hotdesk , the “Airbnb of Offices” with a network of 2,300 offices across 81 countries worldwide as the primary technology partner and utility adopter across its global office network.

UAE’s first digital bank which allows users to purchase AE Coin, the UAE’s first central bank regulated stable coin, through the AEC Wallet mobile application. Mbank will be the strategic banking partner of the DESK Token ecosystem and enable Mbank users to get access to real world assets and utility. Emirates Coin Investment “EmCoin” which made history as the first company in the UAE to be licensed by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to offer fully regulated Virtual Asset services. “EmCoin” will be the strategic licensing partner to support DESK in obtaining its regulatory approvals.



Mohamed Khaled, Founder & CEO of Hotdesk, and Co-founder & President of DESK: “DESK is not just a token. it’s a movement to make real estate investment borderless, liquid, and useful in the real world. We’re unlocking global access to a $2 trillion asset class, starting with utility from day one. Hotdesk is proud to be building this alongside such strategic partners to change the future of office space, from the heart of Abu Dhabi.”

Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Mbank: At Mbank, we are committed to driving financial innovation that bridges the gap between traditional banking and the digital future. Our collaboration on DESK Token, in partnership with Emirates Coin Investment “EmCoin” exemplifies this mission, offering a seamless blend of real estate investment and practical utility. By integrating blockchain technology with tangible assets, we're not only democratizing access to the $2 trillion office property market but also providing our customers with real-world applications for their investments. This partnership marks a significant step towards a more inclusive and technologically advanced financial ecosystem, from Abu Dhabi to the world.”

Robert Wils, Head of Product Advisory at Singularity Venture Hub: “DESK embodies what we see as the next evolution of tokenized finance: combining institutional-grade structure, regulatory integrity, and genuine on-chain utility. At Singularity Venture Hub, we focus on designing frameworks where digital assets serve real economies. By pairing yield-producing office property with immediate, everyday use through Hotdesk’s platform, DESK moves beyond theory into execution. Together with our strategic partners, we are creating a bridge between the regulated financial world and the digital frontier, responsibly, transparently, and with purpose.”

Giles Heyring, Co-founder & CEO of DESK: “DESK is where the old world of investment discipline meets the new world of Blockchain and crypto. I have seen first-hand the power, stability and value that high quality, income-producing infrastructure and property assets can deliver. Historically, access to those returns has been limited, illiquid, and reserved only for the few. DESK token will invest in Grade A office space in key global gateway cities, along with best-in-class, profitable co-working assets, combining predictable low-risk yield with modern real-world usage.



About Hotdesk



Hotdesk (www.hotdesk.com) – a technology startup born in the Dubai International Financial Centre, which launched its operations in September 2021 - is the end-to-end technology stack powering the future of work. Hotdesk’s on-demand coworking marketplace currently spans 2,300+ workspaces in 81+ countries and 410+ cities, allowing users to book desks, meeting rooms, and offices by the hour, day, month, or year. Additionally, Hotdesk provides flexible office owners with HotdeskOS, the flexible office management software that allows them to run their operations more efficiently and generate revenue on underutilized space - as well as HotdeskONE, the hybrid work management software for corporates and businesses to optimize their real estate and manage their global flexible workforce along with cutting-edge data analytics. Hotdesk Co-founders, Mohamed Khaled (CEO) and Mohamed ElSarrag (COO) were featured in the Forbes Middle East 30 under 30 list of 2023.



About Singularity Venture Hub



Singularity Venture Hub (SVH) a Cayman Islands-based company, comprises of Singularity Hub (Cook Island VASP) and Singularity TM AG, a Swiss-regulated digital-asset firm specializing in treasury management, incubation, and market advisory for emerging AI and Web3 companies. SVH provides institutional clients with compliant solutions for custody, liquidity management, and on-chain yield generation. Its incubation arm bridges digital asset structuring and traditional capital formation, supporting the growth of regulated, real-world tokenized economies.

Website: https://www.singularityventurehub.ai



About Al Maryah Community Bank

Al Maryah Community Bank is the first fully integrated digital bank in the UAE, providing an omnichannel experience for both individual consumers and small businesses. The bank is highly specialized, focusing on growth and serving the UAE community, which includes UAE Nationals, residents, and businesses (both SMEs and corporates). The bank's vision aligns with that of the UAE's leaders, who are committed to supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy and fostering a forward-thinking culture that emphasizes innovation and technology.

For further information, please contact us on 600571111 or info@mbankuae.com.

About Emirates Coin Investment

Emirates Coin Investment (EmCoin) is the UAE’s first multi-asset investment platform regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to offer fully regulated Virtual Asset Services. By bringing together cryptocurrencies, FX pairs, equities, ETFs, and commodities within a single secure and compliant application, EmCoin is pioneering a new era of transparency, regulatory excellence, and financial innovation across the region’s investment landscape.

For media inquiries, please contact us on: press@desktoken.com