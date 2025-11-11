Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Valor Hospitality Partners, a global leader in full-service hotel management, continues to expand its strategic footprint across Saudi Arabia through landmark collaborations that reinforce the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals while delivering measurable value and long-term returns for investors. Leveraging its globally successful third-party management model, Valor brings a new era of professional hotel operations to Saudi Arabia, bridging international best practices with local ambition under its guiding philosophy of “A Whole World of Local” to maximise both performance and profitability.

Strengthening this commitment, Valor recently appointed Jana Bader as Country Head of Business Development (KSA) and Regional Director of PR & Communications for Valor Middle East. A dynamic Saudi leader with deep experience at the intersection of hospitality, investment, and communications, Bader will lead business development in Saudi Arabia and oversee regional communications as part of Valor’s global expansion strategy.

At the forefront of this growth is Valor’s Master Group-Level Hotel Management Agreement with a leading Saudi investment and real estate company. The partnership sets the stage for the development and operation of a new portfolio of 25 hotels across the Kingdom, encompassing over 3,000 keys to be launched in phases over the next nine years. The first openings are scheduled for December 2026 under a new, dedicated Saudi hotel brand created by the investment partner.

Under this partnership, the investment company will oversee ownership and development, while Valor Hospitality Partners will provide full-spectrum management expertise, encompassing pre-opening, operations, marketing, and strategic brand positioning. By integrating global best practices with a deep understanding of local markets, Valor ensures that each property delivers exceptional guest experiences, operational efficiency, and strong financial performance. This collaboration represents a major step forward in diversifying Saudi Arabia’s hospitality offering while enhancing the return on investment for local and international stakeholders.

Through these partnerships, Valor Hospitality Partners underscores its commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s tourism growth, enhancing hospitality infrastructure, and empowering local talent in line with Vision 2030. The company’s model focuses on driving profitability and sustainability, offering investors a trusted operational partner with global expertise and proven results.

Speaking as part of the Kingdom’s Tourise 2025, taking place in Riyadh, Julien Bergue, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Valor Hospitality Partners Middle East, CIS & Central Asia, commented: “Saudi Arabia’s hospitality landscape is evolving at an extraordinary pace, creating exciting opportunities for developers and investors. At Valor, we go beyond hotel management to create value through performance, innovation, and partnerships built on trust. Our role is to help investors achieve both commercial success and long-term sustainability, while contributing to the Kingdom’s ambition of becoming one of the world’s most compelling tourism destinations.”

Jana Bader, Country Head of Business Development (KSA) and Regional Director of PR & Communications for Valor Middle East, added: “A cornerstone of our strategy is the empowerment of Saudi talent. We believe the true spirit of hospitality is delivered by people, and we are deeply committed to investing in the training and development of the local workforce within our Kingdom’s hotels. By fostering a culture of growth and opportunity, we are not just building hotels; we are building the future leaders of Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector, ensuring our projects deliver authentic and exceptional experiences for guests.”

Beyond Saudi Arabia, Valor’s 2025 global property signings and openings represent an increase to the portfolio of over US$ 1 billion, fuelling hospitality growth across new developments, mixed-use, adaptive-reuse, and tourism assets throughout the Americas, UK and Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Saudi Arabia and Central Asia. In the United Kingdom and Europe, Valor has expanded its independent and golf-centric portfolio with the openings of Dunluce Lodge and Seaton House, both now part of Small Luxury Hotels of the World; launched VOCO Zeal Exeter; and signed the Hotel Management Agreement for The Medlock Hotel by Radisson Blu, which will be set within Manchester City Football Club’s Etihad Campus. In Africa, Valor has strengthened its presence through an IHG portfolio in Namibia with three hotels, and additional deals with IHG in Nigeria and Senegal. In the Americas, the company is expanding into the Caribbean with a luxury development in Tobago, while in the United States, it has signed a management takeover in Ohio, rebranding The Summit property in Cincinnati from independent to Le Méridien.

With its expanding regional presence and investor-focused philosophy, Valor Hospitality Partners stands at the forefront of shaping the future of hospitality across the Middle East by driving innovation, supporting national tourism agendas, and ensuring sustainable value creation for investors and communities alike.

