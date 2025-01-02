Dubai, UAE – Hortman Clinics, the leading wellness and beauty clinic known for its innovative approach and comprehensive services that prioritise longevity and vitality, is set to open a second state of the art clinic in Dubai.

The driving force behind Hortman Clinics, Anastasiia Hortman, envisions a future where wellness is redefined to meet the needs of the modern individual. Her dedication to blending science, luxury, and personalised care has positioned Hortman Clinics as a leader in the wellness industry.

With the new clinic in Dubai, Anastasiia aims to create a regional hub for innovation in health and longevity, empowering individuals to unlock their full potential in an environment of comfort and exclusivity.

“We believe wellness is more than a destination—it’s a journey that should integrate seamlessly into every aspect of our clients' lives. Our vision is to inspire people across the region to embrace this philosophy, achieving health, balance, and longevity like never before,” says Anastasiia Hortman, owner at Hortman Clinics.

Designed to cater to the evolving needs of modern individuals, the new clinic introduces innovative services and bespoke programs that promote a new and unique take on holistic well-being.

At the core of the clinic's revolutionary concept lies the exclusive PsychoSport Method—a fusion of guided physical activity and psychological techniques designed to reduce stress, promote emotional release, and enhance overall well-being. This cutting-edge therapy is just one of the many personalised services that make Hortman Clinics a leader in holistic wellness.

Unparalleled results through innovation

Hortman Clinics elevates the wellness journey with services tailored to achieve optimal outcomes:

· AI-powered diagnostics: Advanced DNA screening, 360-degree imaging, and access to the Hortman Stem Cells Laboratory for molecular testing provide insights into clients’ unique needs.

· Lifestyle optimisation: Bespoke programs that target gut health, hormone balance, sleep enhancement, and mental well-being, ensuring clients thrive in their daily lives.

· Next-gen treatments: IV infusions, red-light therapy, peptide treatments, neurostimulation, and oxygen chambers deliver cutting-edge recovery and performance benefits.

· Exclusive wellness memberships: Elite plans offer wearable health tracking, concierge-level care, and access to curated benefits and luxury retreats.

Every client’s journey begins with an in-depth evaluation of their medical history, lifestyle, and goals. Hortman Clinics’ expert team creates customised regimens that integrate advanced medical therapies with nutrition, fitness, and mental health support for measurable and sustainable results.

Hortman Clinics extends beyond treatment—it’s a lifestyle. Members enjoy access to an exclusive community, 24/7 concierge services, and bespoke benefits that foster holistic well-being. With its innovative approach and luxurious care, Hortman Clinics ensures that every client unlocks their full potential in an environment of comfort and exclusivity.

As Dubai cements its position as a global wellness hub, Hortman Clinics leads the charge by combining cutting-edge science, luxurious care, and a client-centered philosophy. Experience the future of wellness today at Hortman Clinics and take the first step toward a revitalised you.

About Hortman Clinics

Hortman Clinics is a premier destination for wellness and beauty in Dubai, offering a wide spectrum of services that prioritize longevity and vitality. Over the past three years, Hortman Clinics has built an impeccable reputation in healthcare, excelling in aesthetics, dermatology, dentistry, hair restoration, women’s and men’s health, and plastic surgery.

Combining innovative technologies, bespoke treatments, and an unwavering commitment to luxury, Hortman Clinics redefines holistic care, setting a new benchmark for wellness in the region.