Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Horizon International School, the student-focused community school in the heart of Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, offering a premium British education for 3-18-year-olds, welcomed Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Director General, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to the school’s campus on Monday, following its new ‘Very Good’ rating by Dubai's private school regulator, the KHDA.

Horizon International School is dedicated to fostering a strong sense of community spirit, placing students at the centre of everything they do. The school prioritises nurturing excellent connections within its school community, creating an environment where students, parents, and staff feel a profound sense of belonging. At Horizon International School, the ethos of 'Everyone Counts, Everyone Contributes, Everyone Succeeds' underscores its commitment to an aspirational and values-driven education. Part of the Cognita family of schools, Horizon international School has been rated Very Good by the KHDA for 2023/24.

Darren Gale, Principal, Horizon International School said: “We are honoured to welcome Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of the KHDA to our school. Our new KHDA rating reaffirms our dedication to providing an exceptional and individualised learning experience, ensuring every child receives a well-rounded education that prepares them for success in the future. I am especially delighted that the report highlights the positive attitudes, behaviour and work ethic exhibited by our children, reinforcing our purposeful learning environment.”

Teachers at Horizon International School were commended for their effective lesson planning, high expectations, and fostering group discussions. The school places a strong emphasis on critical thinking and its application to real-life scenarios, preparing students for challenges beyond the school environment.

The school proudly introduced the completion of extensive EYFS renovations new this academic year, following the previous refurbishment of its Primary and Secondary divisions, marking a significant upgrade across all teaching and learning environments, specialised areas, and outdoor play spaces across the school campus. The school's commitment to future-proofing education is evident in the thoughtful redesign of several key areas, including the EYFS Library, classrooms, Drama Studio, Music Room, and the swimming pool. Innovative multi-user spaces on converted roof areas have been established to enhance both playtime and outdoor learning experiences. The school's ongoing dedication to quality education is reinforced through improvements in lighting, particularly in science labs and the art room. Horizon International School remains steadfast in its mission to provide students with a dynamic and world-class learning environment.

Horizon International School is accepting admissions for 2024/5 and Darren Gale, Principal, looks forward to welcoming prospective parents to the school. For additional information and to schedule a school tour today, please visit www.hisdubai.ae.

About Horizon International School

Horizon International School (HIS) is a supportive, student-focused international community school following a British style of education. Centrally located in Umm Al Sheif, the school caters to students aged three to eighteen years old. Its highly qualified UK-trained teachers and purpose-built facilities enable the school to give each and every child the opportunity to thrive. Horizon International School prides itself on providing an effective balance between academic rigour and creative and sporting pursuits. The school places a strong emphasis on its values and community spirit, which underpins its mission “Everyone Counts, Everyone Contributes, Everyone Succeeds. “The staff at Horizon International School strive to challenge and inspire all learners to develop their skills and nurture values through a love of learning, so that they can responsibly embrace the diverse challenges of tomorrow.

www.hisdubai.ae

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 17 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 100 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 18,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 90,000 students. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

www.cognita.com