Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Horizon International School (HIS), is delighted to announce that the Class of 2025 has celebrated another year of strong academic progress across all levels. This progress reflects students’ hard work, ambition and the school’s nurturing environment. Guided by the ethos, everyone counts, everyone contributes and everyone succeeds, HIS remains committed to helping every student realise their full potential.

With a key focus on Value-Added performance, a measure of students’ progress from their academic starting point, HIS is proud to celebrate its students’ achievements. In English Language, the average value added was +1.5 grades, in English Literature the value added was +1.5 grades added and in Maths, the value added was +0.8 of a grade. Exceptional performance in Geography and History, achieved +1.6 grades and +1.5 average value added, respectively.

These outcomes reflect HIS’s commitment to empowering students from all starting points to exceed expectations through targeted support, high-quality teaching. HIS nurtures an inclusive environment where meaningful academic progress is consistently achieved and students within the cohort now go onto secure their first choice A Level option subjects.

Overall, the class 2025 cohort delivered strong results, with 92% of students achieving grades 9-4/A*-C across their GCSEs, 71% achieving grades 9-6/A*-B, 46% achieving grades 9-7/A*-A, and 32% achieving the highest grades 9-8/A**-A*. In addition, 98% of students attained grades 9-4/A*-C in English Language, English Literature, and Triple Science, whilst 95% of students attained grades 9-4/A*-C in Maths.

Horizon International School, Principal, Stephen Quinn, commented: "We are incredibly proud of what our students have accomplished, not only in terms of grades but also in the personal growth they’ve demonstrated throughout their academic year. At HIS, we are committed to supporting every student’s journey to achieve their full potential. Their progress and results reflect our students’ hard work and determination, as well as the strong support from our educators and parent community throughout the academic year.”

Following its 15th year anniversary celebration last year, Horizon International School proudly continues to mark its journey with standout achievements, including the prestigious NACE Challenge Award and the recent Platinum certification from the Best School to Work programme. HIS continues to excel in academic outcomes while remaining committed to personalised, high-quality education and a strong focus on Value-Added performance. Through its support, the school empowers students to grow, exceed expectations, and prepare confidently for A-levels, top university placements, and successful careers.

For more information about the educational pathways and admissions for 2025/26 or to schedule a school tour, please visit www.hisdubai.ae or contact +971 4 348 3314.

About Horizon International School

Horizon International School (HIS) is a supportive, student-focused international community school following a British style of education. Centrally located in Umm Al Sheif, the school caters to pupils aged three to eighteen years old. Its highly qualified UK-trained teachers and purpose-built facilities enable the school to give each and every child the opportunity to thrive. Horizon International School prides itself on providing an effective balance between academic rigour and creative and sporting pursuits. The school places a strong emphasis on its values and community spirit, which underpins its mission “Everyone Counts, Everyone Contributes, Everyone Succeeds. “The staff at Horizon International School strive to challenge and inspire all learners to develop their skills and nurture values through a love of learning, so that they can responsibly embrace the diverse challenges of tomorrow. Horizon Internal School also holds a Very Good Rating from KHDA.

www.hisdubai.ae

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 17 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 100 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 18,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 90,000 pupils. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

www.cognita.com