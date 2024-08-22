97% of students attained 5 or more grades A*-C/9-4 across all GCSEs

52% of students attained grades A*-A/9-7

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Horizon International School (HIS), is delighted to announce the class of of 2024 has achieved the highest ever proportion of A*-A*/9-8 and A*-B/9-7 examination entry grades and the best set of GCSE results in the school's 15-year history.

94% of students achieved grades A*-C/9-4 across their GCSEs, 77% achieved grades A*-B/9-6, 52% achieved grades A*-A/9-7, and 30% achieved the highest grades A*-A*/9-8, a significant rise on the previous year’s results. In addition, 100% of students attained grades A*-C/9-4 in English Language, English Literature and Triple Science, whilst 97% of students attained grades A*-C/9-4 in Math.

Students at Horizon International School achieved fantastic results, and the top achievers included:

Top Achieving Boy: Andreas Palmos 10+ Grades A*-A*/9-8

Top Achieving Girl: Lina Chouli 10 Grades A*-A/9-7

9+ Grades A*-A/9-7 inc Eng/Maths: Aly Abouelhassan

8+ Grades A*-A/9-7 inc Eng/Maths: Mina Shgair, Dariya Kovaleva and Boran Demirel

7+ Grades A*-A /9-7 inc Eng/Maths: Maha Qureshi, Herkus Jedlickij, Abbas Aziz Antaria, Mariia Ogilko, Muhammad Hamail Rizwan

In addition to academic success, Horizon International School proudly highlights its Value-Added metric—a measure of the progress students make from their starting points. On average, students achieved +0.5 grades above their starting point in this year’s GCSE results. In English Language, the average value added was +1.5 grades, in English Literature the average value added was 1 grade, and in Maths the average value added was 0.8 grades. This metric underscores HIS’s dedication to inclusivity and academic growth for every student and demonstrates the school's capacity to help each student reach their full potential, regardless of their initial academic level.

Horizon International School, Principal, Daren Gale, commented: "I am incredibly proud of our students for their exceptional performance in the GCSE exams this year. These results are a testament to the supportive and nurturing environment we strive to create at our school, where every pupil is encouraged to reach their full potential. He added: This has been a wonderful year for Horizon International School as we have celebrated our 15th anniversary, securing Very Good in our KHDA report and Outstanding in British Schools Overseas inspection, whilst our GCSE results are truly supportive of the fantastic NACE accreditation achieved. Congratulations to all our students, teachers, and parents for this remarkable success. "

Horizon International School is committed to offering their students premier opportunities, boosting their chances for top university placements and career success. For more information about the educational pathways and admissions for 2024/25 or to schedule a school tour, please visit www.hisdubai.ae

About Horizon International School

Horizon International School (HIS) is a supportive, student-focused international community school following a British style of education. Centrally located in Umm Al Sheif, the school caters to pupils aged three to eighteen years old. Its highly qualified UK-trained teachers and purpose-built facilities enable the school to give each and every child the opportunity to thrive. Horizon International School prides itself on providing an effective balance between academic rigour and creative and sporting pursuits. The school places a strong emphasis on its values and community spirit, which underpins its mission “Everyone Counts, Everyone Contributes, Everyone Succeeds. “The staff at Horizon International School strive to challenge and inspire all learners to develop their skills and nurture values through a love of learning, so that they can responsibly embrace the diverse challenges of tomorrow. The school celebrated a Very Good KHDA Rating with a visit from Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, the previous Director General, Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

www.hisdubai.ae

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 17 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 100 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 18,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 90,000 pupils. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

www.cognita.com