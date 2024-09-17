Manama, Bahrain – Hope Ventures, which runs Beban, the region’s first TV show which features crowdfunding has leveraged Codebase Technologies Digibanc platform to launch its Beban Crowdfunding Platform. This strategic partnership is set to revolutionize how investors connect with startups in the regional crowdfunding market.

The Beban Crowdfunding Platform, powered by Codebase Technologies, offers an unparalleled digital investment experience. It features a comprehensive suite of functionalities tailored to the needs of both entrepreneurs and seasoned investors. Digibanc’s micro services architecture facilitated the launch of several market-leading features for Beban Crowdfunding, including full digital onboarding with eKYC, digital wallet, a private deal room for select customers, a secondary shares marketplace for share trading, and integration with key banking partners.

Digibanc's API-first design and advanced open banking capabilities have streamlined integrations with prominent financial institutions. This seamless integration allows customers of participating banks to directly open and fund their Beban Crowdfunding accounts through their existing banking apps, enhancing user convenience and facilitating a smoother transaction process.

Fajer Saleh Al Pachachi, General Manager of Hope Ventures, stated: "The team at Codebase Technologies and their DigibancTM platform provided invaluable support in bringing our crowdfunding proposition to life. As part of our organizational mandate to facilitate opportunities and ease access to funding, we were eager to introduce a crowdfunding platform that would offer investment opportunities for regional investors, while also empowering entrepreneurs to raise capital more efficiently.

The Codebase team worked closely with us to deeply understand our value proposition and the key challenges we were looking to address in the GCC crowdfunding industry. Leveraging their extensive expertise, they collaborated with us to design an effective and compliant solution to help us translate our vision into a successful deployment.

Through Beban Crowdfunding, we hope to be a breath of fresh air in the GCC crowdfunding market by addressing the crucial pain points faced by both investors and entrepreneurs. We are grateful for Codebase's partnership and their unwavering commitment to helping us realize our goals."

Tamer Mauge, Managing Director MENA of Codebase Technologies, commented “Working with Hope Ventures to innovate the digital experience, through the Beban crowdfunding platform was an absolute delight. Our teams had a great synergy, and it was an honor to employ our Digibanc platform for such a meaningful venture that will bridge the divide between investors and entrepreneurs in the region.”

Digibanc is built on a microservices architecture, which allows for modular and scalable development, enabling rapid deployment and integration of new features tailored to the specific needs of crowdfunding platforms. Its API-first design ensures seamless connectivity and interaction with other systems and services, facilitating a wide range of functionalities from payment processing to sophisticated investor analytics. As a cloud-native platform, Digibanc leverages the global scalability, resilience, and flexibility of cloud computing, which is essential for handling high volumes of transactions and data inherent in crowdfunding operations. This combination of leading features makes Digibanc a robust and adaptable foundation for fintech innovation, especially in the dynamic and demanding world of crowdfunding and wealthtech.

About Codebase Technologies

Codebase Technologies is one of the world's fastest-growing open API banking solutions fintechs. With a vision to "disrupt the way technology is utilized, for a greater purpose," the company engineers impactful digital financial experiences for conventional and Islamic banks, fintechs, neobanks, lenders, and start-ups.

Codebase Technologies has launched several digital, challenger, and neobanks and financial propositions worldwide with a proven success rate and unparalleled speed to market, growing exponentially as a digital banking technology pioneer in the global banking industry.

The company's award-winning DigibancTM fintech platform is a cloud-enabled, API-driven, and highly adaptable digital banking platform allowing institutions to deliver inclusive digital financial experiences. The platform's open architecture embraces a diverse ecosystem of partners and vendors, driving collaborative experiences across the financial services landscape. Built on a component-based, micro-services architecture, DigibancTM provides a robust and agile environment to launch new financial products and services at speed and scale.

