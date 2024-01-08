Kuwait – Hope Ventures, the investment arm of Hope Fund, co-invests USD 300k in Bahrain-based business Lalabella alongside a private Saudi investor, Dr. Khalid AlTawil, on the first episode of Beban Season 3, which aired on the region’s first and biggest video-on-demand platform ‘Shahid’ for free, Bahrain TV, SBC Channel, AlRai TV, and Oman Culture TV.

During the first episode, LalaBella Events & Flowers, a group of companies in event management and design, bespoke retail services in floristry, chocolates, specialty coffee, and gifting services for corporates and individuals, founded by Nahla AlMahmood, raised USD 300k from Hope Ventures and Dr. Khalid Al-Tawil, a Super Saudi Angel Investor and Partner at Select Ventures Dubai.

Commenting on their co-investment in LalaBella Events & Flowers, Fajer Saleh Al Pachachi, General Manager at Hope Ventures, the investment arm of Hope Fund and producers of Beban TV show, shared: “Our co-investment in Lalabella alongside Dr. Khalid Al-Tawil is an investment in Nahla first and foremost. At Hope, we assess the founders before we assess their businesses, and Nahla has demonstrated determination and ability to turn her passion into a viable business as can be seen through an impressive track record.”

She added, "We look forward to accelerating Lalabella’s journey with the support of our co-investor, Dr. Khalid, who will strategically empower the business and its entry to new markets beyond the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

On his part, Dr. Khalid Al-Tawil, Saudi Super Angel Investor and Partner at Select Ventures Dubai, shared: “I am pleased to return in the third season of Beban TV show after participating in the previous season to invest in promising opportunities such as LalaBella Events & Flowers. As an investor, I am continually looking for strong founders who possess experience in their sector in addition to a true desire to grow and expand their business, which I found in Nahla and her business. I am pleased to invest in her alongside Hope Ventures, and I look forward to witnessing her growth.”

Nahla Al-Mahmood, Founder of Lalabella, commented on the investment by saying: “Building a company over the past decade demands resilience. The journey of fundraising is a testament to the unwavering spirit of entrepreneurship—a path where challenges are opportunities and setbacks are steppingstones. We are excited about fundraising from both Hope Ventures and Dr. Khalid Al-Tawil through Beban TV show, and we are ready for what is next."

Episode one’s panel of investors comprised Dr. Khalid Al-Tawil, Saudi Super Angel Investor and Partner in Select Ventures Dubai, Ms. Mashael Isa Fairooz, Founder of JEO Capital, and Hasan Zainal, Founder & Managing Partner of Arzan VC. It was moderated by His Excellency Aymen bin Tawfiq Almoayed, Chairman of Hope Fund, who was also representing Hope Ventures’ investments.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Beban TV show is the region’s 1st private-public investment platform through its formed partnerships with Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (UAE), the SME Development Authority (Oman), GFH Capital (KSA), Zain Kuwait and Sabah Al Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (Kuwait), and the Labor Fund Tamkeen (Bahrain).

Beban season 3 was filmed in the Middle East’s newest exhibition and convention center, Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB), and showcases 41 businesses from across the MENA region as they pitch in front of a panel of regional, reputable investors for equity investment and strategic business development opportunities that can accelerate the growth of these businesses into new markets.

A new episode of Beban will air every Wednesday of this month. You can watch the next episode airing on January 10, 2024, on Bahrain TV at 6 PM (+3GMT), Oman TV Cultural at 9:10 PM (+3GMT), AlRai TV at 9:30 PM (+3GMT), SBC Channel at 10 PM (+3GMT), or anytime on Shahid.

Beban Season 3 recognizes its Country Partners, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (UAE), the SME Development Authority (Oman), GFH Capital (KSA), Zain Kuwait and Sabah Al Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (Kuwait), and the Labour Fund Tamkeen (Bahrain) and sponsors, Gulf Air, Asia Jewellers, Ahlan App, AlZayani Motors, Exhibition World Bahrain, Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain, TRACCS Bahrain, Bapco energies, and Gulf Media International for their affirmed commitment to empowering regional entrepreneurs and accelerating their growth through investment, knowledge, and access to business opportunities.

About Hope Ventures:

Hope Ventures is the investment arm of Hope Fund, a Fund established by the decree from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and is governed and supervised by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, with the vision to support youth projects and initiatives. Hope Ventures invests in promising Bahraini businesses and strategically accelerates their growth internationally.

Visit: www.hopefund.bh