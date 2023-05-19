Dubai, UAE: HONOR has always been a brand that recognizes the crucial role that photography plays in people's lives, allowing them to capture and preserve memories that will last a lifetime. As such, the global technology brand continuously strives to enhance the camera capabilities of its smartphones to meet the evolving needs and expectations of its users and provide the best-in-class experiences.

With an understanding that users place a significant emphasis on the image quality and photography, HONOR has partnered with Hamdan International Photography Award – HIPA to conduct training sessions on smartphone photography. These sessions aim to teach participants the key skills and techniques used by professional photographers and shred the light on the all-new Millisecond Falcon Capture and other revolutionary camera features of HONOR Magic5 Pro that set to be the game changer in the world of photography.

"Capturing unforgettable moments through photography is at the heart of what we do at HONOR. We believe that everyone should have access to the best possible tools and resources to enhance their photography skills and preserve their cherished memories.” said Mr. Mafeijian (Mr. House), The General Manager of HONOR GCC. “Our collaboration with Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA) for these masterclass photography sessions is a powerful statement of our commitment to excellence in the photography industry. We are proud to offer these opportunities for aspiring photographers to learn and develop their skills, and we look forward to contributing to the growth and development of the photography community."

Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA) is a prestigious global photography competition that was founded in 2011 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai. The competition has a pioneering vision for photography, as it aims to promote the art of photography and encourage photographers to share their creativity and passion for the craft with the world.

In addition to the photography competition, HIPA also offers a range of courses and workshops that provide aspiring photographers with the opportunity to develop their skills and knowledge. These courses cover a wide range of topics, including basic photography skills, advanced techniques, and post-processing. They are led by popular photographers and industry experts, providing participants with an immersive and enriching learning experience.

Commenting on this cooperation, H.E. Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, Secretary General of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), said We are delighted to join forces with HONOR to utilize our expertise & offer photography masterclasses.” He emphasized “The photography field has experienced a rapid growth and attracted – spontaneously – great talents, leaving a strong impact on the photography scene and motivating countless amateurs to explore their talents and delve into the world of photography. Through this collaboration, photography enthusiasts will have a valuable opportunity to learn and gain practical knowledge from a notable group of photography experts. Moreover, they will have the chance to experience HONOR's innovative technologies, which greatly contribute to the creation of exceptional photographic works.

HONOR has a strong track record of collaborating with top photography and film schools to offer masterclass training sessions to aspiring content creators. Last year, the brand teamed up with the Nayla Al Khaja and the Raindance Film School to provide a comprehensive training program for aspiring filmmakers and photographers. Through this initiative, HONOR demonstrated its commitment to supporting and empowering emerging content creators and helping them to develop their skills.

The upcoming masterclass photography sessions are highly anticipated, with the first session scheduled in May and second session in June. Participants in these sessions will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts and develop their photography skills.

The collaboration between HONOR and HIPA goes beyond just the photography masterclasses. As part of the partnership, HIPA will also be sharing announcements about the HONOR Magic Moments Awards on their website and social media platforms. Additionally, the winner selection process will be conducted at HIPA’s office, led by the Emirati Photographer Salem Sarhan & HIPA team. To participate in the competition, photographers are required to submit their entries via the HONOR website and on social media using the hashtag #MagicMomentsAE. By leveraging HIPA’s expertise in the photography industry, HONOR is able to reach a wider audience and provide opportunities for aspiring photographers to showcase their talent on a global platform.

