Dubai, UAE – The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has announced the appointment of AVIAREPS Middle East as its official Marketing and Public Relations Representative in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The move marks a significant milestone in HKTB’s global expansion strategy and reinforces its commitment to the Middle East as a vital source market for inbound tourism.

This new appointment highlights HKTB’s recognition of the GCC as an established and high-priority growth market for Hong Kong—Asia’s premium travel hub and the world’s third-largest financial centre. With its distinctive East-meets-West culture, world-class attractions, and premium offerings, Hong Kong has solidified its position as a highly attractive destination for GCC nationals and travellers from across the Middle East.

HKTB’s continued presence in the Middle East aligns with Hong Kong’s broader vision to drive sustainable tourism growth and strengthen engagement with high-potential markets. According to the Hong Kong Tourism Board’s 2024 visitor insights, the city witnessed a 69% increase in arrivals from GCC countries. With their strong appetite for premium experiences and distinctive travel preferences, GCC nationals remain a key priority for both Hong Kong and HKTB.

The dedicated AVIAREPS team in Dubai will oversee region-specific marketing and PR initiatives across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar—three of Hong Kong’s highest-potential GCC markets. Campaigns will spotlight Hong Kong’s diverse offerings, from luxury shopping and Michelin-starred dining to theme parks and family-oriented attractions, alongside the city’s expanding halal-certified infrastructure.

Hong Kong continues to invest significantly in Muslim-friendly infrastructure. Over 60 hotels and 190 restaurants—including several Michelin-starred venues—are now recognized by CrescentRating, a global halal travel authority, reinforcing the city’s reputation as one of Asia’s most welcoming destinations for Muslim travelers.

Air connectivity between the GCC and Hong Kong continues to grow, with new direct flights launching in November this year—further catalysed by the opening of the Dubai office.

Becky Ip, Deputy Executive Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, said:

“The appointment of AVIAREPS as the new marketing and PR representative in the Middle East—headquartered in Dubai with dedicated teams in Riyadh and Jeddah—represents a significant milestone for the Hong Kong Tourism Board. The region, and the GCC in particular, demonstrates dynamic growth, enhanced air connectivity, and rapidly evolving travel preferences. These factors present exceptional opportunities for us to deepen engagement and position Hong Kong as a preferred travel destination for discerning GCC travellers.

The UAE provides a strategic base for us to strengthen ties with travel trade and business communities across the GCC—and to extend those connections from the GCC to the wider world. Whether it’s luxury getaways, family vacations, or corporate travel, our aim is to deliver exceptional, personalized experiences that resonate with the unique preferences of GCC nationals.

With enhanced air connectivity, surging demand for premium travel, and the GCC’s position as a strategic gateway to the wider Middle East, this is a pivotal moment for us to establish a physical presence in the region. Our aim is to elevate Hong Kong’s profile as a leading travel destination for GCC travellers and to build a foundation for future growth in other high-potential markets.”

With a network of 70 offices in 65 countries, AVIAREPS will leverage its regional expertise to build strategic partnerships, launch integrated trade and consumer campaigns, and engage with media and influencers across the GCC, with a particular focus on three key markets: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Glenn Johnston, Vice President – Middle East & Global Public Affairs at AVIAREPS, said:

"We are proud to represent the Hong Kong Tourism Board in the Middle East as it continues to grow its presence around the world and particularly in this dynamic region. GCC nationals are some of the world’s most discerning travellers, known for their high spending and extended stays, seeking unique, high-quality destinations that offer both authenticity and novelty,”

“Hong Kong excels in delivering these experiences with a blend of elegance, simplicity, and charm. We are excited to build strategic partnerships that will showcase the city’s diverse offerings through impactful marketing, sales, and PR initiatives, further strengthening Hong Kong’s position as a top-tier destination for GCC travellers and those from across the wider region."

The new appointment’s initiatives will be further supported by joint marketing programs, collaborations with media and influencers, and the launch of exiting promotional campaigns which will be announced soon.

To learn more about Hong Kong as a travel destination, visit: www.discoverhongkong.com

