CAIRO, Egypt: – Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) will showcase its latest innovative solutions that support sustainability outcomes for buildings and the digital transformation of critical economic sectors at Cairo ICT 2022. The event is taking place from November 27 - 30, 2022, under the patronage of His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Held at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, New Cairo under the theme of ‘Leading Change’, Honeywell will showcase software and hardware solutions that enable the public and private sectors to implement next-generation technologies which support wider Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) goals of the government and corporate entities in Egypt.

Demonstrating capabilities to drive sustainability initiatives for buildings, Honeywell and Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology signed a Memorandum of Understanding during the 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27) that aims to advance the energy efficiency of government buildings across Egypt.

“As we come out of COP27 with an enhanced desire for technologies that can help optimize energy consumption and reduce the carbon footprint of industries, we are demonstrating Honeywell’s sustainability credentials to global influencers and stakeholders,” said Ahmed Saleh, business director, Honeywell Building Technologies, North Africa. “At Cairo ICT, we’re looking forward to showcasing how Honeywell delivers advanced solutions that enhance building sustainability and the digital transformation of industries.”

Honeywell is committed to strategically expanding its presence in Egypt and North Africa, enabling smart cities and communities and leading the digitalization of key industry verticals such as airports and transportation, datacenters, healthcare, commercial real estate and hospitality.

At Cairo ICT, Honeywell will showcase sustainability-focused solutions including:

Honeywell Buildings Sustainability Manager : A ready suite of solutions designed to reduce the environmental impact of buildings while optimizing indoor air quality to support occupant well-being, with the aim of helping to meet carbon neutral goals.

As buildings become more and more digital, organizations are increasingly embracing the demand for connected environments, but a strong cybersecurity strategy needs to be implemented. As a trusted solution provider and industry leader, Honeywell takes a holistic approach to cybersecurity audits, helping mitigate potential damage to finances, operations, and reputation by implementing targeted security controls.

Honeywell City Suite : An artificial intelligence-enabled IoT platform that integrates data from critical city infrastructure systems such as traffic, streetlights, environment, emergency services, public safety and security, and utilities into a single, unified view.

An artificial intelligence-enabled IoT platform that integrates data from critical city infrastructure systems such as traffic, streetlights, environment, emergency services, public safety and security, and utilities into a single, unified view. Honeywell Datacenter Manager: A vendor-agnostic dashboard that integrates situational site-level awareness of both critical information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) data, helping optimize uptime, reduce human errors and increase operator efficiency.

Also being showcased are solutions to improve the operational efficiency, safety and security of commercial buildings across sectors including hospitality, healthcare, airports and transportation sector, including:

Pro-Watch Integrated Security Suite : A single, powerful and intelligent solution that gives organizations enhanced situational awareness and command of their security systems through the seamless integration of video and access control solutions.

Honeywell Connected Life Safety Services : A cloud-based platform that delivers an enhanced fire safety service while maximising performance efficiencies. Also on display will be integrated Fire and Life Safety devices designed to serve virtually any building, from the simplest to the most complex.

Honeywell Small and Medium Buildings Administrator: An affordable, modular and scalable cloud-based platform that simplifies multisite remote management of small and medium-sized buildings.

Egypt’s Vision 2030 has placed a strong emphasis on the importance of increasing innovation and achieving national development, both economically and environmentally. Urban expansion has been outlined as a key pillar within the Vision, in which forming smarter cities will help accommodate a growing population and improve quality of life.

Operating from Cairo, Honeywell works with some of Egypt’s key government and private sector entities in the fields of smart cities, building automation, oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals, defense, aviation, infrastructure development, logistics, security and fire safety. The company has been present in Egypt for more than 50 years, and is committed to providing the best talent and technologies to support development across Egypt’s major industries.

Cairo ICT attendees can experience the Honeywell offerings at Hall 1, Stand ID3 at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre, New Cairo.

About Honeywell Building Technologies

Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is transforming the way every building operates to help improve the quality of life. We are a leading building controls company with operations in more than 75 countries supported by a global channel partner network. Commercial building owners and operators use our hardware, software and analytics to help create safe, efficient and productive facilities. Our solutions and services are used in more than 10 million buildings worldwide.

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.