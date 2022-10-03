Honeywell is transforming healthcare delivery by providing sensors and advanced digital technology aimed at improving patient outcomes and increasing connectivity for more efficient monitoring in hospitals and homes

DUBAI, UAE: Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) has announced its commitment to developing technology-led solutions for the future of healthcare delivery. Building on its deep expertise in the hospital setting, Honeywell signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with two leading healthcare companies with further collaborations to potentially follow around the world. The agreements provide a framework to co-innovate error-prone processes and tasks, enhance the patient experience and improve operational agility through digitalization.

COVID-19 highlighted the need for bringing efficiencies in healthcare delivery. From developing sensors and switch solutions that enhance the performance and reliability of ventilators, to protecting frontline workers with personal protective equipment, Honeywell has made significant investments in helping the industry respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. With one of the broadest portfolios of products for the healthcare environment, Honeywell’s engineered solutions provide the quality, durability and value needed to help deliver safer, more effective healthcare.

“The past few years have presented a myriad of challenges for already-stretched health systems and over the next few years, the healthcare industry is expected to face an even greater surge in demand coupled with more rigorous cost-control pressures,” said Roman Poludnev, General Manager of Safety and Productivity Solutions Middle East, Turkey and Africa . “Honeywell is committed to helping the industry respond to these challenges. We envision a future where every patient has access to quality, secure and effective care and every caregiver has access to digital tools that make their jobs easier and more efficient. We’re prepared to play a critical role in delivering on this vision and shaping the future of healthcare.”

As part of its commitment to advancing the digitalization of healthcare, Honeywell signed MOUs with the University Hospital Brno, the second largest hospital in the Czech Republic, and Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited (Narayana Health), one of India’s foremost healthcare service providers, to facilitate their digitalization journeys. The strategic partnerships lay the groundwork for the co-development of advanced technologies to aid in the transformation of healthcare delivery.

The initial pilot with University Hospital Brno involves testing skin patches for real-time monitoring of patients’ vital functions and making the data available via mobile app. Looking ahead, Honeywell is in discussions to equip the Department of Internal Cardiology with its smart voice and touchscreen nurse call system as part of a comprehensive update of the hospital information system.

Honeywell and Narayana Health plan to work together on the introduction of new products, establish technology development centers, co-create joint capabilities in technology development and research and undertake the development of fire safety codecs that help ensure an end-to-end life safety system to make hospitals safer. As a technology partner, Honeywell plans to also help enhance and optimize Narayana Health's digital processes and offer training to its employees.

The healthcare industry is continuously evolving to maintain environments where patients and staff feel safe. With its robust portfolio of healthcare technologies, Honeywell provides innovative solutions that drive better patient outcomes delivered in efficient, safe and secure environments for caregivers and the communities they serve.

