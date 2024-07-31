Dubai, UAE: In a monumental leap forward for marine engine technology, Al-Futtaim Honda has unveiled its first 5-litre V8 outboard engine, the BF350, specifically designed to cater to the needs of the UAE’s elite boating community and passionate seafarers.

The newest addition expands Honda’s line-up in the UAE to 11 outboard engines, offering a comprehensive range of performance options, from 2.3 to 350 horsepower in the new V8 engine. The new launch is a testament to Honda’s commitment to consistently pushing technological boundaries and providing sport, leisure and commercial boaters with more power, control, and fuel efficiency.

Over the past six decades, Honda has revolutionised the marine engine industry, shifting from noisier, less efficient 2-stroke engines to their quieter, cleaner 4-stroke counterparts. The new BF350 stands as a pinnacle of this evolution, offering the most formidable power from a Honda outboard engine, alongside low vibration, a host of advanced new features, and the reliability synonymous with Honda’s engineering. An exquisite combination that promises to redefine the boating experience in the UAE.

Marco Melani, Managing Directing at Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises, commented on the launch, "We are thrilled to introduce the state-of-the-art Honda Marine BF350 engine in the MENA region. Entering the Super Large engine segment is a key strategic move for us at Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises, as this segment currently constitutes 15% of the market as per our estimates and is primed to grow massively in the coming years. The BF350 is a game-changer in this context, marking Honda’s first entry into the Super Large segment and a pivotal product within our strong portfolio.”

He further added, “The BF350 is designed to meet the rigorous demands of marine environments, offering unparalleled performance, efficiency, and reliability. We are confident that this addition will greatly enhance the marine experiences for our customers and set new standards in the industry."

Honda Marine BF350 also boasts several smart features intended to enhance the customer experience and improve ease of use, including Cruise Control, Automatic Tilt and Trim Support. The Cruise Control feature delivers smooth sailing by expanding the adaptive speed range of the conventional trolling control function. Select Cruise Control on the display and adjust cruising speed on the control head when desired.

Outstanding features:

VTEC™ Boost: The BF350 features a 60-degree, 5-liter V8 engine equipped with VTEC™ (Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control), delivering high performance and optimized power across various RPM ranges.

BLAST™ Mode: This Boosted Low Speed Torque mode provides instant and powerful acceleration from a standstill, ensuring quick starts and responsive handling.

ECOmo Mode: At Cursing speeds, the engine engages ECOmo mode to optimize fuel consumption, reducing overall fuel usage without compromising performance.

Cruise Control: This feature allows for smooth sailing by expanding the adaptive speed range of the trolling control function. Speed adjustments can be made on the control head for desired cruising speeds.

Automatic Tilt: With double push of a butting, automatically moves the engine up/down to a pre-set height, preventing scratches to the boat or engine when docking.

New Controller: The all-new BF350 controller features an ergonomic design for various grips and operations, a 5-button multi-function panel, and a high visibility neutral position indicator. Enhanced with a leather grain finish, it incorporates DBW (Drive By Wire) for precise electronic engine response, allowing for smooth and stress-free control of multiple engines with a single lever for smooth boating.

Trim Support: Adjusts the trim angle of the engine automatically based on the engine speed with pre-set trim values, providing optimal engine performance and a more relaxed and enjoyable boat ride.

In terms of design, the Honda Marine BF350 is available in two distinct colours, Aquamarine Silver and Grand Prix White, featuring a slim, one-motion silhouette that is both stylish and functional. The design includes three-dimensional chrome plated logos and trims for a premium appearance. Sound and Vibration: Engineered for low noise and vibration, the BF350 offers a distinctive, rich sound that enhances the overall boating experience.

The Honda Marine BF350 is available at a starting price of AED 106,900. Customers can check out the Honda Marine BF350 at Honda Showrooms across the UAE in Dubai Festival City and Abu Dhabi Umm Al Nar.

