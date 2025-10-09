Abu Dhabi, UAE: Homewide, a subsidiary of the Mohammed Hareb Al Otaiba (MHAO) Group; the 2nd oldest business conglomerate in the UAE incepted in 1946, has officially inaugurated its first service centre in Abu Dhabi, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by business leaders and media representatives.

The expansion comes at a time of strong sectoral growth. According to Mordor Intelligence (2025), the UAE’s home appliances market is projected to reach USD 4.9billion (AED 18billion) by 2028, driven by rising consumer demand for premium and energy-efficient products.

Meanwhile, Frost & Sullivan (2024) estimates the after-sales and repair segment for home appliances in the country at more than AED 1.2billion annually, underscoring the growing need for quality servicing, warranty support, and localized customer care; areas where Homewide continues to invest and expand according to its senior officials present in the inauguration event.

Located in Mussafah area, the 1,200 sq. ft. facility is now fully operational, featuring a state-of-the-art workshop, modern reception areas, spare parts storage, and dedicated service bays. With this opening, customers in Abu Dhabi will benefit from faster turnaround times and localized after-sales support.

Jaishankar K. Nair, Head of Services at MHAO Group, commented: “The opening of our Abu Dhabi centre is a major milestone in our journey to bring world-class after-sales service closer to our customers. We are proud to deliver a seamless experience built on speed, quality, and reliability. This reflects our ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction and sustainable growth.”

The centre is authorized to service globally renowned brands including Bosch, Beko, Black & Decker, and Laurastar, ensuring customers have access to genuine spare parts, trusted repairs, and warranty services. It also contributes to the local economy by creating new job opportunities and supporting Emiratization by prioritizing UAE national talent.

This expansion aligns with MHAO Group’s broader vision to build a decentralized network of service centres across all the UAE, while laying the groundwork for regional growth into GCC markets. By combining localized delivery with international standards, Homewide reinforces its position as a trusted partner for households and entities across the UAE.