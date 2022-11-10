Dubai - Holiday Factory, the leading Package Tour Operator in the UAE, is embarking on a new and exciting journey by starting an outbound travel business from Georgia to the UAE.

At the press conference held in the Georgian capital Tbilisi today, witnessed by an astonishing number of various media channels, the management of Holiday Factory presented their all-inclusive holiday packages to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

As of today, Holiday Factory Georgia is offering Georgian residents exciting luxury holidays to UAE for very affordable rates. The special launch offer for the first 1,000 passengers travelling from Tbilisi to Dubai was announced at an unbeatable rate of 599 Gel (220 USD), including return flights, hotel accommodation, airport transfers, tour guide and travel insurance. The 5* luxury package for the same deal is only 370 USD.

In 2015, when Georgia was yet to be known to the Middle Eastern market as a tourist destination, Holiday Factory started promoting it to our residents. As a result, Georgia is now one of the top three holiday destinations for people travelling from the UAE. No other tour operator brings more passengers to Georgia than Holiday Factory.

Consequently, in 2019, the company won the Georgian Ministry of Tourism's prestigious travel award, “Best Incoming Tour Operator”.

It was only logical that the next step would be establishing the outbound business in Georgia to help boost the tourism industry of the UAE by bringing in more tourists.

Holiday Factory Georgia has set new standards in the travel industry with its service and unbeatable prices. A lot more residents of Georgia will now get the chance to experience the United Arab Emirates as the fantastic and breathtaking luxury holiday destination it truly is.

-Ends-

Contact:

Mika Uhrincova

mika.uhrincova@holiday-factory.com