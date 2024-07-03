UAE, Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA, to advance research in health sciences and enhance the academic experience for university students through world-class practical expertise.

The two parties will collaborate to advance clinical studies in the UAE in line with national ambitions to become a global healthcare hub. The partnership will also increase opportunities for national and international grants for ADU students and faculty members.

Through joint initiatives, ADU and Burjeel Holdings aim to improve academic excellence and integrate industry insights to further develop curricula for students. Both parties also seek to foster innovation through collaborative research projects and the inauguration of innovative labs, advancing ADU's standing as a hub for cutting-edge discoveries.

Dr. Hamad Odhabi, Vice Chancellor for Financial and Administrative Affairs of ADU, said: “Abu Dhabi University continues to invest in its research capabilities to contribute to the UAE's vision of building a knowledge-based economy. Leveraging Burjeel Holdings’ leading expertise in healthcare and the university’s world-class academic excellence, we aim to elevate the standards of research in the field of health sciences. At ADU, we are committed to creating a dynamic learning environment that adapts to the ever-evolving needs of the industry, ensuring our students are well-prepared to become the future leaders and innovators of tomorrow.”

The MoU was signed by Dr. Hamad Odhabi, Vice Chancellor for Financial and Administrative Affairs of ADU, and Mr. Safeer Ahamed, Group COO of Burjeel Holdings, in the presence of Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, Salem Aldhaheri, Executive Director of Community Relations at ADU, Dr. Sofyan Maghaydah, Acting Dean of College of Health Sciences at ADU, and Dr. Tahani Al Qadiri, Director - Emiratization and Academics at Burjeel Holdings.

Mr. Safeer Ahamed, Group COO of Burjeel Holdings, said: “Our partnership with Abu Dhabi University underscores our commitment to advancing medical education and clinical research. This collaboration will open up unparalleled training opportunities for health sciences students, equipping a new generation of healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills to drive excellence and innovation in the field.”

The partnership also aims to nurture community knowledge by providing extended programs that focus on higher education and skill development initiatives. ADU and Burjeel Holdings will also work together to organize conferences, workshops, seminars, and academic training programs, which will delve into the latest developments and best practices in the field of health sciences.

Furthermore, the MoU will leverage ADU's leading academic facilities to conduct lectures and training workshops designed to enhance the human resources and administrative practices at Burjeel Holdings. The healthcare provider will also offer internship opportunities throughout its facilities in the UAE to provide ADU students with in-depth practical skills necessary for future careers in healthcare.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research quality and 192 globally, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th place in the prestigious THE Asia Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

To know more about ADU, follow on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Burjeel Holdings

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is one of the leading private providers of world-class healthcare services in the UAE and Oman, operating a growing specialized healthcare segment in Saudi Arabia. With a network of 76 assets, including 16 hospitals and 38 medical centers, as well as 15 pharmacies and other allied services, the Group collectively provides a premier offering in the Gulf region. Burjeel Holdings’ brands include Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, PhysioTherabia and Tajmeel. It has 13 JCI-accredited facilities, with a total 1,708 patient beds across its operations in the UAE and Oman and holds a leading position in the UAE.

For more information, visit: www.burjeelholdings.com