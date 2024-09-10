Three outstanding Emirati siblings have secured full scholarships at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) - a world-class research-intensive university that focuses on science, engineering, and business as well as humanities and social science. The siblings were awarded full government scholarships to study abroad together in Hong Kong by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) as part of the Abu Dhabi Scholarships Program, and this marks the first time that recipients of this scholarship have chosen to study in Hong Kong. They have begun their undergraduate studies at HKUST this September.

The talented Emirati siblings include twin sisters and their elder brother, who will pursue bachelor's degrees in Engineering and a BBA in Marketing respectively. The siblings are excited to begin their programs and meet other international students at HKUST.

“We wanted to experience something new and exciting after high school. We knew HKUST was perfect for this because it introduced us to a whole new community, people, culture, and lifestyle. In addition to witnessing the university’s quality teaching standards and innovative approach, we can’t wait to make friends with other students from across the world and showcase our skills. Our dream became a reality, and we’re so grateful for this amazing opportunity,” commented Sara Al Shamsi, one of the twin sisters pursuing her bachelor's in engineering at HKUST.

As part of her notable achievements, Sara was previously voted as class president in high school and built a med-bot for her senior project along with her classmates. The automated chatbot assisted mentally and physically challenged patients and was also displayed at numerous local inter-school fairs and competitions.

“Hong Kong continues to stand as a premier destination for business education, offering a vibrant economic landscape and unparalleled connections to global markets. At HKUST, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of business leaders through a curriculum that blends academic rigor with practical insights. Our students benefit from a diverse, multicultural environment that fosters innovation and collaboration, ensuring they are well-prepared to excel in today’s competitive landscape. I am excited to welcome more talented students from the UAE to study with us.” mentioned Prof. Allen Huang, Associate Dean of the School of Business and Management at HKUST, whose new cohort includes one of the Emirati siblings.

Commenting on the university’s partnership with ADEK, Ms. Betsy Lee, Head of Student Recruitment and Outreach at HKUST, said, "We are delighted to welcome three ADEK scholarship recipients to HKUST. Their achievements reflect the exceptional talent nurtured in the UAE, and we look forward to collaborating closely with the government and schools to further develop outstanding students. Our commitment extends beyond educating students; we aim to provide comprehensive support and training for school counselors, ensuring every student has the guidance and resources needed to thrive in their academic and professional journeys.”

Launched in 2009, the Abu Dhabi Scholarships Program provides high-performing Emirati students in Abu Dhabi with comprehensive scholarships to pursue post-secondary education pathways at any of ADEK’s recommended top 150 universities globally, including HKUST.

HKUST has actively engaged with the UAE’s education sector over the past year as part of its efforts to recruit top young talent from the nation. It also strengthened collaborative ties with ADEK on undergraduate admissions, which has facilitated ADEK awarding full scholarships to the three talented Emirati siblings.

HKUST’s Undergraduate Recruitment & Admissions Office will soon visit the UAE again from 17th September – 1st October 2024 to bolster relationships with schools and educational institutions. This will include providing training courses and educational materials to school personnel, and regularly updating them about HKUST’s initiatives.

Earlier in the year HKUST established valuable partnerships with two prominent UAE institutions to foster joint education, research, and innovation. Its agreement with Dubai Future Foundation entails a wide range of collaborative activities including joint research and knowledge transfer projects, incubation and exchange programs for startups, students and researchers, as well as sharing of resources and facilities. Additionally, its agreement with the University of Sharjah focuses on academic collaboration, which includes dual degree programs, joint graduate supervision, joint research programs, sharing of academic materials and scientific information, as well as other exchange initiatives. Meanwhile, HKUST is also exploring collaboration opportunities with Khalifa University of Science and Technology in areas such as biomedicine, AI, robotics, and sustainability.

For more information about HKUST, visit https://hkust.edu.hk