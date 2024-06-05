HKS, a global design firm, announces the opening of a new office in Riyadh, expanding the firm’s network of offices to 29 cities around the world. A leader among international architecture and design firms, HKS is known for its ability to create distinctive environments through award-winning architecture, planning, interior design, research and commitment to ESG (environmental, social and governance) in design.

“HKS is committed to fostering creativity and teamwork in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Angela Lee, HKS Partner and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Europe. “This expansion strengthens our presence in the country. It underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional, transformative solutions in this vibrant region.”

Although the Riyadh office is new, HKS has nearly 50 years’ experience designing projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The firm offers Saudi clients architecture and design services that align with local heritage and Saudi Vision 2030 – a plan the Saudi government launched “to unlock the potential of its people and create a diversified, innovative and world-leading nation.”

HKS projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, such as the award-winning Almoosa Specialist Hospital Bed Tower Expansion, the Arena in Diriyah and the AMAALA Triple Bay Master Plan, support Saudi efforts to diversify the economy, promote cultural heritage, enhance health, protect the environment and improve the quality of life in the country.

Dragana Linden will serve as managing director of HKS Riyadh. Linden brings more than 18 years’ experience in architecture and engineering to this role. She believes her background in both disciplines helps bridge the gap between creative design and technical feasibility, to ensure projects are innovative and achievable.

Linden was born in Sarajevo, educated in the U.S. and has lived in the Middle East for the past decade, working on high-profile projects such as 90,000-seat Lusail Stadium, host to the opening and closing games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. She remarked that her personal history offers profound insights into both Eastern and Western mentalities. She eagerly anticipates harmonizing these diverse worlds through the work of HKS Riyadh, leaving a blueprint of excellence.

To Linden, HKS Riyadh is about more than just opening an office.

“It’s about being the number one, preferred, trusted partner that will support the Kingdom’s growth beyond Vision 2030,” Linden said. “It centers on the enduring partnership HKS can offer to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

HKS will hire Saudi nationals to round out the staff as the office grows. The firm is working with King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals’ College of Design and Built Environment to recruit six interns from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the summer intern program at HKS Dallas. HKS is investing in these students with the goal of ultimately adding them to the team in Riyadh. HKS is striving to foster relationships with local Saudi entities and build a strong foundation for the new Riyadh office.