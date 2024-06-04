Multi-terminal HVDC of strategic importance for Europe will make the electricity system even more efficient, reliable, and sustainable

Dubai, UAE – Hitachi Energy has been selected by Terna, the Italian Transmission System Operator, and EDF, the integrated French energy company, to provide high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology to increase the supply and improve the flow of electricity over the connection between Italy’s mainland grid and the islands of Corsica and Sardinia.

The interconnection, named Sa.Co.I.3 (a contraction of Sardinia – Corsica – Italy) will replace in full the existing equipment with advanced HVDC technology and increase the power to 400-megawatt (MW) over a bipolar, multi-terminal scheme. The new connection will make the electricity system more efficient, reliable, and sustainable for the large mediterranean islands and Tuscany.

Sa.Co.I.3 is part of the EU list of Projects of Common Interest (PCI)1 being of strategic importance for Europe and its islands.

“We are excited to have been selected by EDF and Terna to develop the Sa.Co.I.3 project and help to secure the power for the people living on these islands,” said Niklas Persson, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business. “This order continues our increased focus on HVDC technology while collaborating with the best civil contractors to provide our customers with the ideal solution.”

Hitachi Energy will provide its HVDC Light® solution, based on VSC (voltage source converter) technology, which converts alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) for efficient, long-distance, underwater transmission and DC to AC where the electricity is returned to the grid.

Hitachi Energy is collaborating with Pellegrini and Razel-Bec to provide the civil and installation scope of the project. The collaboration will leverage the core competencies of Hitachi Energy and the two companies to deliver an industry-leading solution for the project.

Multi-terminal HVDC systems, links with more than two converter stations, are in high demand as a key enabler to support the energy transition. Hitachi Energy is a world leader in the implementation of these advanced systems and is expected to play a significant role in the energy transition worldwide, especially in Europe as the continent evolves toward large DC grids.

1 https://www.terna.it/en/projects/projects-common-interest

-Ends-

