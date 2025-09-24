Hitachi Energy was recognized as the global market share leader in grid automation for electric power transmission and distribution utilities by ARC Advisory Group, a leading technology research and advisory firm for industry, energy, and infrastructure. The findings are part of ARC’s comprehensive market and technology study titled “Grid Automation Global Market Study 2024-2029” (June 2025).

According to the report, Hitachi Energy is the No. 1 provider of grid automation products and services worldwide. The company was also recognized as the market share leader in key software categories, including Grid Control & Management, Outage Management, and AI Applications. ARC’s study also revealed Hitachi Energy leads the market in a number of hardware categories, including Wireless and Wired Networks, Measurement devices, and RTUs.

“Grid automation is essential to operating and maintaining the modern grid,” said Richard Rys, director of consulting at ARC Advisory and lead researcher for grid automation. “Our extensive

market share analysis of suppliers in this highly competitive space shows Hitachi Energy at the top of the leaderboard. We believe this company’s deep-rooted heritage in energy, extensive domain expertise, the breadth and depth of their integrated solutions, and strong focus on digitalization and AI/ML capabilities will continue to drive their leadership in the industry.”

The report points to substantial growth in grid automation software, hardware and services due to a changing mix of generation, new grid-storage assets, and new market structures such as virtual power plants and support for demand response. In particular, the report states growth is strongest in regions building new electric grids or making major system upgrades or repairs due to weather events or wars that target and damage electric distribution systems.

“The grid automation market is at an inflection point, with rapid global electrification and the urgency of the energy transition placing unprecedented demands on the grid. The future of the power grid depends on accelerating digital innovation and new capabilities,” said Massimo Danieli, Managing Director, Business Unit Grid Automation at Hitachi Energy. “As the market leader, we’re proud to work closely with our customers and the industry to deliver the advanced solutions that modernize grid infrastructure, enhance resilience, and speed the transition to cleaner energy systems.”

Hitachi Energy offers a comprehensive portfolio of grid automation solutions designed to modernize and optimize the electricity grid. The company helps electric utilities worldwide transform the traditional power grid into a more reliable, efficient, and resilient system, capable of handling the challenges of the evolving energy landscape.

The company’s grid automation solutions enable customers to navigate today’s energy challenges with a unified, data-driven approach. From planning and building to real-time monitoring, control and protection, as well as maintenance and trading operations, Hitachi Energy’s technologies enable safer, more reliable, and sustainable grid performance – connecting customers to what’s next across the energy lifecycle.

Published annually since 2021, ARC’s Grid Automation Global Market Study combines current market analysis with a five-year market and technology forecast, as well as detailed market share analysis of the world’s leading suppliers. The study focuses on electric utilities in the transmission and distribution sector providing power to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. It examines the key hardware, software, and services used to automate the grid – from the central control centers of the grid operators down to the edge of the distribution network.

Founded in 1986, ARC Advisory Group is a leading technology research and advisory firm for industrial, energy, and infrastructure markets. Visit www.arcweb.com.

About Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader in electrification, powering a sustainable energy future with innovative power grid technologies with digital at the core. Over three billion people depend on our technologies to power their daily lives. With over a century in pioneering mission-critical technologies like high-voltage, transformers, automation, and power electronics, we are addressing the most urgent energy challenge of our time – balancing soaring electricity demand, while decarbonizing the power system. With an unparalleled installed base in over 140 countries, we co-create and build long-term partnerships across the utility, industry, transportation, data centers, and infrastructure sectors. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ over 50,000 people in 60 countries and generate revenues of around $16 billion USD.

https://www.hitachienergy.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/hitachienergy

https://twitter.com/HitachiEnergy

About Hitachi, Ltd.Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.

Media Contact: media.relations@hitachienergy.com