

Dubai, UAE, Massive Media: There are plenty of sizeable suites in Dubai, but few are bigger than a ballroom – and fewer are decorated with antiques, mementos, and original artwork painted by none other than wartime statesman, writer, orator and former British Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill.

Unveiled back in 2016 at a ceremony at which the great-grandson of Sir Winston, Randolph Churchill attended, the lavish Sir Winston Churchill suite at Al Habtoor Palace sits stately on the highest floors of the property, a storied space rich in history and heritage. At a colossal 913 square metres, the refined grace and glamour of the Sir Winston Churchill Suite fans out over three beautiful bedrooms, an opulent living room, dining room, elegant study, lounge, and a majestic in-room staircase that winds up to a rooftop plunge pool.

A space so rich in cultural reference points, the Sir Winston Churchill Suite is ideal for hosting intimate gatherings, with its beautiful, private dining room. Inspired by the exquisite design of the dining chairs at the country home of Sir Winston Churchill, the chairs combine craftsmanship with modern comfort, providing elegant seating around a 12-person dining table in the Sir Winston Churchill Suite.

Of the three bedrooms, the master bedroom is the most generous with an immense bathroom fitted with a majestic bathtub featuring original marble complemented by a mosaic wall – best enjoyed with a serving of Golden and Grey Imperial Beluga Caviar from King Caviar. Though the suite's piece de resistance is the enormous marble staircase, which leads to an upper level where a rooftop plunge pool enjoys a panorama over the hotel's gardens.

Part luxury hotel suite, part museum, the suite will thrill history buffs and Churchill fans, with a collection of 15 paintings and antique pieces from the archives scattered around the living room, lounge area, and study – including oil paintings like “Randolph Churchill (1911–1968), under the Pergola” from the 1920s, a bust by Croatian sculptor Oscar Nemon, sculpted on-site at 10 Downing Street — and vintage photographs of the legendary statesman.

What’s more, there are also special privileges afforded to Bentley Suite guests around the hotel and Al Habtoor City. Gastronomes have several fantastic venues with which to contend as well as a 20 percent F&B discount at more than 30 F&B outlets throughout the Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection inclusive of V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton and Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City. Spend an evening at World Cut Steakhouse, where guests are greeted with dark woods, upholstered leather furnishings, and a menu that is all about fine cuts of meat, or go alfresco at the flower-strewn Le Patio for Middle Eastern bites and shisha under the Dubai night sky. BQ French Kitchen & Bar serves up exquisite French cuisine and European bistro vibes in arguably the prettiest interiors in town, and when it’s time for a drink, spoil yourself with a signature Red Stallion cocktail and perhaps a cigar at the refined New York-inspired sports establishment The Polo Bar. Bentley Suite guests also have the tasty addition of an afternoon tea at the plush Sidra. And when the sun rises, start each day right at BQ French Kitchen & Bar with a complimentary breakfast.



Sun worshippers can get their daily dose of Vitamin D at the chic rooftop pool that offers up Dubai skyline views alongside tasty bites and endless cocktails. If sand and sea is more to your liking, a complimentary shuttle takes Al Habtoor Palace guests to the pristine sands of an affiliated hotel on Palm Jumeirah. Or if you need a little extra assistance in de-stressing, call in at the Silk Spa where in-house guests receive 25 percent off on selected spa treatments. And when it comes to excitement and drama, head next door to La Perle by Dragone where suite reservations for a minimum of three nights can enjoy an evening of artistic performances, aquatic effects, and acrobatics free of charge.



With early check-in at 12pm and late check-out at 2pm, guests can linger in the relaxing opulence even longer.



Visit habtoorpalace.com, call the hotel directly +971 4 435 5555 or email reservations@habtoorpalace.com to book your Sir Winston Churchill Suite stay.

www.habtoorpalace.com



About Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection

Al Habtoor City - Spoil yourself in the trilogy of hotels at Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection. Al Habtoor Palace Dubai, for a palatial retreat, V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton for fun and nightlife, and Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City for a family-friendly stay. Perfectly located by the arterial Sheikh Zayed Road and on the banks of Dubai Water Canal, the Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection is within the grasp conveniently via land through Sheikh Zayed Road and sea through the exclusive RTA water taxis. Guests can enjoy over 30 entertainment venues, ranging from casual to fine dining including bars and live music, two tranquilizing spas, three rooftop pools to let off the summer heat, and a kids’ club- so when the kids are away, the parents can experience some we-time, including the miraculous La Perle - a Las Vegas style extravagant world-class water-themed show by Dragone.