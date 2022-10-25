As a part of its deal with Hisense, McDonald’s will include Hisense 65-inch TV and Soundbar as prizes throughout its FIFA World Cup 2022TM campaign

The Hisense and McDonald’s campaign will be activated in the 6 GCC countries

Dubai, UAE – The global consumer electronics and whitegoods manufacturer, Hisense, has signed a collaborative partnership with worldwide popular Quick Service Restaurant, McDonald’s, to support the launch of its FIFA World Cup 2022TM campaign in the GCC. The campaign will run in 760 restaurants in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

As GCC countries set to redefine expectations of what a World Cup looks like, Hisense and McDonald’s, as the official sponsors of FIFA World Cup 2022TM, have the opportunity to leverage the pride and passion felt by the people of the host region by executing engagement activities. “With a sense of ownership comes a desire for participation. Everyone will want to be involved in this glorious global sporting event and have access to the occasion. We look forward to engaging with millions of World Cup fans across the region through this exciting partnership, connecting with more audiences in F&B sector and not being limited to consumer electronics,” said Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa.

Hisense and McDonald’s are providing millions of World Cup fans across the region a chance to engage and be a part of this moment in global football history. The campaign promises a guaranteed win for every McDonald’s customer who meets the minimum spend requirements. Prizes range from free McDonald’s Products, to 65” Hisense TVs, sound bars, exciting products from other participating brands and even tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2022TM in Qatar. The football fever is set to heat up starting from 15th October 2022.

“As an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022TM in Qatar, we want to bring football fans from across the region closer to the action and give them a chance to express their passion and sense of pride,” added Jason Ou. “Whether it is match tickets or high-tech Hisense products to enjoy the games at home, through our partnership with McDonald’s, we are proud to be helping more supporters be a part of the event and improve their experience of the GCC’s first FIFA World Cup.”

The collaboration with McDonald’s is an indication of Hisense’s plans to boost its marketing efforts during Q4 2022, following its on-going ‘Buy & Win campaign’ across the Middle East region, which gained immense popularity.

-Ends-

ABOUT HISENSE:

Founded in 1969, Hisense is a multinational company headquartered in Qingdao, China covering business areas like multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information and modern service industries.

The company owns three listed companies - Hisense Visual Technology, Hisense Home Appliances and SANDEN listed in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Tokyo and has acquired many known brands including Toshiba, Gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen and ASKO.

With the core values of ‘integrity, innovation, customer focus and sustainability’ and the development strategy of ‘Sound Technological Foundation and Robust Operation’, the brand has delivered supreme quality products, excellent after-sales and customer services as well as reassurance of its comprehensive warranties, for over 50 years.

Hisense is also the global leading brand in B2B industries including Intelligent Transportation, Intelligent Medical and Optical Modules. The company owns the world's leading ULED Local Dimming backlight control technology and laser display technology while developing the chip technology and continues in developing 8K ultra-high-definition display image quality processing chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips.

With products exported to over 160 countries and regions, Hisense has sponsored the world’s top sporting events such as UEFA EURO 2016, 2018 FIFA World Cup, UEFA EURO 2020 and 2022 FIFA World Cup, and becomes the global sponsor of Paris Saint-Germain football club.

Hisense has 16 industrial parks located in Qingdao, Shunde, Huzhou, Czech Republic, South Africa, Mexico, etc. There are also 16 R&D centers located in Qingdao, Shenzhen, the USA, Germany, etc. working towards a wide range of highly competitive products.