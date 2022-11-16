Television sales in UAE have doubled as Fifa World Cup approaches in Qatar with most of the big brands cashing in on the success of the mega event.

Millions of people will flock to Qatar and Dubai in the coming weeks to watch the world’s biggest football event. While millions of football fans in the UAE will watch the World Cup on TV at homes and different football zones, hotels and F&B outlets on big screens across Dubai and the UAE.

“Millions of customers are starting their World Cup preparations, and this includes getting their match-ready setup sorted. As a result, sales and demand for televisions on Noon have more than doubled,” said Neha Choudhary, growth and digital strategy, Noon.com

Choudhary added that top brands such as Samsung, LG, Hisense, Xiaomi, and Nikai have seen a hike in demand and become popular on the platform in recent weeks.

“Thanks to sales events like our recent 11.11 Sale and Noon’s upcoming biggest Yellow Friday Sale yet, customers will have more opportunities to improve their game-ready setup at incredible prices, with cashback incentives and more,” she added.

In addition to digital stores, brick-and-mortar outlets have also reported good TV sales driven by Fifa World Cup.

According to Redseer Strategy Consultants, around five billion eyes are expected to be glued to Fifa World Cup in Qatar, with an expected growth of over 43 per cent than the viewership witnessed during the Fifa World Cup in Russia.

“Covid fueled digital penetration which has given fans multiple ways for football engagement. The habits of football fans are evolving, and so is the way in which they experience football. Their interest is directed not only to the 90 minutes of the game, but also to behind-the-scenes content; and not just to established tournaments, but also to eSports competitions,” said Sandeep Ganediwalla, Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants.

“Historically, consumer spending increases during winter festival months. Mega shopping events like Black Friday drive shopping growth, and this coupled with World Cup will lead to much higher spending. People will be hooked to World Cup, and an interesting 83 per cent of football fans use a smartphone while watching the match on TV. We estimate higher customer spending in online channels across different sectors,” he added.