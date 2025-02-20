Wa’ad Al Shamal, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia - Mövenpick Hotel Wa’ad Al Shamal has officially opened its doors, marking a significant milestone as the first five-star hotel in Saudi Arabia’s Northern region.

The grand opening was inaugurated by His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan Bin AbdulAziz, Governor of the Northern Borders Region, in the presence of His Excellency Minister of Industry and Minerals Bander Al Khorayef, and His Excellency Vice-Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs, Khaled Al Modaifir, alongside Moustafa Manoon, Vice President of Operations, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Accor, and other distinguished guests.

To mark the occasion, His Royal Highness, led the ribbon-cutting ceremony underscoring the hotel’s contribution to the region’s growing tourism sector and alignment with Vision 2030. Owners Abdullah Al Jaber and Abdulrahman Al Jaber presented a specially crafted key to Naseer Thodi, General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel Wa’ad Al Shamal, as a symbolic gift, celebrating the hotel’s debut.

Guests were welcomed with a vibrant cultural experience, beginning with the traditional Arda dance, a symbol of Saudi heritage and unity. The celebrations continued into the evening with a lavish dinner, where guests indulged in a curated menu blending both authentic Saudi flavours and Mövenpick’s signature international cuisine. The elegant setting, combined with warm hospitality created an immersive experience that showcased Mövenpick’s renowned fusion of local tradition and world-class service.

During the event, General Manager Naseer Thodi shared his excitement, saying:"We are honoured to have His Royal Highness and His Excellency join us for this milestone occasion. As the first five-star hotel in Northern Saudi Arabia, Mövenpick Hotel Wa’ad Al Shamal sets a new benchmark for excellence and hospitality. We look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for both local and international guests, setting new standards for comfort and service in the Northern region."

Commenting on the official opening of the hotel, Moustafa Manoon, Vice President of Operations, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Accor, said: "Mövenpick Hotel Wa’ad Al Shamal is a reflection of our vision to bring exceptional hospitality to every corner of the Kingdom. The hotel offers a unique experience for guests seeking both modern comfort, and the warmth of the local authentic Saudi hospitality. We look forward to seeing it thrive as a key destination in the Northern region."

Mövenpick Wa’ad Al Shamal features 245 rooms and suites, including two Presidential Suites that offer an exceptional blend of comfort and modern design. The hotel also offers 18 state-of-the-art meeting rooms and expansive banqueting facilities, creating the ideal destination for conferences, corporate gatherings, and special celebrations. For relaxation and wellness, guests can enjoy dedicated male and female spa areas featuring indoor swimming pools, separate fitness centers, steam rooms, saunas, and rejuvenating massage services. Whether for business or leisure, Mövenpick Wa’ad Al Shamal delivers a seamless experience, offering comfort, convenience, and authentic Saudi hospitality in one of the Kingdom’s most promising emerging destinations.

Now open to guests, Mövenpick Hotel Wa’ad Al Shamal stands as a defining landmark in the region’s hospitality landscape, setting new standards for excellence in Northern Saudi Arabia.

To celebrate its grand opening, guests who are part of ALL - Accor’s award winning loyalty programme, can take advantage of a limited time opening offer, saving 15% off on the best available rate. The offer runs through 21st March 2025.

About Mövenpick

Founded in 1948 by Ueli Prager, Mövenpick pioneered the Swiss restaurant scene and evolved into a premium international hotel brand renowned for its culinary excellence. Today, Mövenpick continues to embody the same ethos of generous hospitality, where food & drink is central to creating meaningful human connections, sparking creativity, and promoting positive change through kindness and care. With this philosophy in mind, Mövenpick curates a range of experiences designed to inspire guests and locals, fostering lasting memories and nurturing the inherent human desire for connection. With more than 120 hotels and resorts in over 35 countries, Mövenpick remains true to its rich culinary legacy, honouring its founder’s promise to do ordinary things in an extraordinary way. Recognized for its commitment to sustainability, Mövenpick has been named the world’s most sustainable hotel brand by Green Globe every year since 2017. The destination-inspired hotels offer meaningful family moments, foster productive business interactions, and curate engaging culinary experiences worldwide. Mövenpick is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services, and experiences.

