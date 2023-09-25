Abu Dhabi, UAE – As Future Hospitality Summit 2023 kicks off, Hilton has announced plans to increase its presence in the Middle East by more than 125% in the years ahead.

Openings across the region continue, bringing Hilton’s ambitious expansion plans to life. In Qatar, LXR Hotels & Resorts welcomed The Plaza Doha to its portfolio earlier this year, further strengthening Hilton’s luxury presence in the country. In addition, Hilton celebrated the debut of Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts on the African continent with the opening of Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis in September.

More openings are expected in the months ahead across a range of brands and countries, including:

Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay

Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour

Hilton Riyadh Olaya

Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi

Embassy Suites by Hilton Dubai Business Bay

Hampton by Hilton Kuwait Salmiya

In Saudi Arabia, a key development market, multiple new properties were signed in August, including a Conrad Hotels & Resorts property in Riyadh’s Laysen Valley, two hotels in Abha, and a Canopy by Hilton at the Porta Jeddah Development. With these signings, Saudi Arabia has become Hilton’s largest pipeline market in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and fourth largest globally.

Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, Middle East and Africa, Hilton, said, “Our multi-brand growth strategy continues to show results, with close to 100 hotels – totalling almost 25,000 rooms – set to open in the Middle East in the near future. We are also proud to be managing an active pipeline, with approximately 70 percent of our Middle East projects currently under construction. We look forward to seeing these hotels come to fruition in the years ahead, while continuing to agree new properties.”

Hilton will be bringing a major presence to FHS 2023 with multiple leaders confirmed for onstage discussions, including Kevin Jacobs, Chief Financial Officer and President, Global Development; Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, MEA; Amir Lababedi, Managing Director, Development, MENA; Elyza Falzon, Vice President, Architecture, Design & Construction, Middle East & Sub-Saharan Africa; Emma Banks, Vice President, F&B Strategy & Development, EMEA and Tobias Schulz, Senior Director, F&B Business Development, EMEA.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising nearly 7,300 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 123 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for six consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 165 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.