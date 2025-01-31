CAIRO, Egypt – Hilton has just opened the highly anticipated Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi, with spectacular views overlooking the River Nile. With 255 rooms and suites, the new hotel is situated in the urban Maadi district of Cairo, close to The Museum of Civilisation and boasts inspiring design, modern amenities and dynamic dining and bar offerings. The property extends the flagship brand’s unrivaled hospitality to host leisure and business travelers in this iconic destination.

Guy Hutchinson, President, MEA at Hilton said, “Hilton has a strong legacy in Egypt, where we have operated for more than 60 years. The opening of Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi is just one exciting step towards our plan of tripling our portfolio in the country. The hotel is idyllically situated in the upscale district of Maadi, making it perfectly situated both for business guests and those looking to explore the capital’s rich culture and history.”

The hotel features four food and drink outlets taking guests on a journey of local and global flavours. Embark on a culinary adventure at O’ Nile restaurant, with a majestic Nile view and diverse international cuisines for an unforgettable experience. Guests can also indulge in an upscale Levantine experience dining at Dayma, where tradition meets refined cuisine with authentic and elegantly presented dishes. The Tonic Pool Bar & Restaurant offers guests a tranquil poolside escape where they can relax and recharge while indulging in a tempting menu of light bites and refreshing cocktails, and the Lobby Lounge offers a stylish and inviting retreat for every occasion. With its comfortable seating and relaxed atmosphere, it's the perfect place for guests to enjoy a moment of peace.

Haitham Nassar, general manager of Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi, said, “From reliable and friendly service and state-of-the-art amenities to compelling dining options and breathtaking views, we look forward to welcoming guests to a memorable stay at our outstanding property. We take a lot of pride in our newest hotel in Cairo and look forward to welcoming visitors to experience everything the city has to offer.”

The hotel offers a total of six meeting rooms that can cater to up to 500 guests, making it the ideal host for every celebration and event. Designed to inspire connections, creativity and productivity, all meeting spaces are equipped with the latest technology and groups can use the pre-function areas for networking and informal gatherings.

The property also features the eforea Spa, the first-of-its-kind in Egypt, where guests can unwind and rejuvenate with a wide range of treatments tailored to promote relaxation and well-being. It also boasts a state-of-the-art fitness center with views of the River Nile, an outdoor swimming pool and a kids pool.

Guests of all Hilton properties can benefit from the award-winning Hilton Honors guest loyalty program, allowing more than 200 million members who book directly with Hilton to earn Points for hotel stays and experiences. Hilton Honors members can also unlock access to instant rewards and benefits, such as contactless check-in with room selection and exclusive member discounts.

Developed by Saudi Egyptian Developers (SED), Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi exemplifies the company’s focus on quality and innovation.

Hilton currently operates 14 hotels in Egypt, with plans to grow its portfolio to more than 40 properties in the coming years including an all-inclusive resort in Marsa Alam under the Hilton Hotels & Resort brand.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi or call +2 02 2122 7666.

Read more about Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi at stories.hilton.com.

