MUSCAT: Continuing its commitment to excellence and best-in-class services, BankDhofar has partnered with Nuclei Technologies to launch ARISE, an exclusive concierge service tailored to the unique global needs of its growing base of high-net-worth individuals and business families.

Designed to redefine luxury and convenience, ARISE offers a suite of premium, complimentary services, including chauffeur-driven airport transfers, VIP meet-and-greet experiences, and privileged access to some of the world's most sought-after events spanning music, fashion, and business. Additionally, the travel concierge ensures that clients enjoy unparalleled VIP services unavailable through conventional channels.

Eligible private banking clients will be assigned a dedicated concierge manager, providing round-the-clock access, seven days a week. Clients can seamlessly avail themselves of services via a dedicated phone line or an intuitive online platform.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Amjad Al Lawati, Chief Retail Banking Officer, praised the bank’s forward-thinking approach: "The ARISE concierge service redefines accessibility and convenience for our private banking clients. With this service, clients can charter a private jet one day and receive expert consultation on the best universities for their children the next. ARISE complements our private banking suite, which includes financial and wealth management solutions and enhanced onshore banking services. This initiative underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, bespoke solutions that elevate our clients' lifestyles while securing their legacies.”

BankDhofar has collaborated with Nuclei Technologies, a globally recognized IT firm specializing in intelligent ecosystems that drive deep customer engagement. The launch of ARISE marks a significant enhancement to BankDhofar’s Private Banking division, which was formally introduced in June 2024. This division caters to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, offering an array of bespoke financial, wealth and advisory services. In addition to customized checking and savings accounts, clients benefit from tailored investment guidance, preferential pricing, and access to alternative investment opportunities.

For more information about ARISE or to explore Private Banking opportunities, clients may contact BankDhofar’s dedicated Private Banking team.