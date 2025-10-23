Joint framework targeting EGP 50 billion in project volume by end of 2030

Collaboration leverages both groups’ expertise to set new benchmarks for design quality, after-sales service, and long-term value

Cairo, Egypt: Real estate firm Hills Developments and construction and engineering company Protection Real Estate Development (PRD) have announced a new strategic partnership, bringing together two of Egypt’s renowned real estate players. The partnership marks a defining milestone in both groups’ shared mission to elevate standards of quality, innovation, and customer experience across Egypt’s real estate sector.

The collaboration brings together two industry leaders. Hills Developments, a member of INTRO Group, one of Egypt’s most established and diversified conglomerates with a portfolio of more than 22 companies spanning energy, engineering, financial investment, real estate, medical, pharmaceuticals, and hospitality, combines design innovation with a strong customer focus. Protection Real Estate Development, part of Protection Group, is a veteran in turnkey contracting and industrial construction with a network of 10 companies specializing in construction materials, steel, and concrete, and 1,100 completed projects.

Hills Developments CEO Eng. Mostafa Aboul Fotouh stated: “This partnership marks a defining moment in our journey to transform the quality of Egyptian real estate. Hills has always believed that great design and innovation must be matched with reliable execution and long-term value. By joining forces with PRD, a company that shares our values of integrity, quality, and ambition, we’re on track to providing our customers with an unparalleled experience.”

“For more than 30 years, PRD has cultivated a reputation for engineering excellence and precision. Partnering with Hills Developments allows us to extend that strength into the real estate development arena, combining their creativity and market insight with our technical expertise. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for construction quality and creating projects that reflect the future of urban living in Egypt,” explained PRD CEO, Eng. Hussein Ahmed Hussein.

Under the framework of the partnership, both companies will deliver developments that merge visionary design with state-of-the-art execution to create projects that are built to last and designed around real human experiences. The collaboration is anchored in a shared belief that excellence extends beyond design into craftsmanship, finishing, and long-term after-sales service.

Hills Developments and PRD’s upcoming joint project, Zia Park, will span 17.1 feddans in the heart of Sheikh Zayed City, with an investment size of EGP 4.5 billion and an expected revenue of EGP 7 billion. The project is set to be a vibrant, integrated development comprising 800 units and centered on sustainability, comfort, and community living.

Zia Park follows the partnership’s first project, Cloudside, located in Sheikh Zayed City and boasting investments of EGP 1.2 billion and expected revenues exceeding EGP 2.3 billion. The boutique development features a distinctive rooftop living concept that blends contemporary design with comfort and connectivity.

With a shared vision to reach a project volume of EGP 50 billion by 2030, Hills Developments and PRD are focused on developing real estate projects defined by a people-first approach that blends innovation, technical excellence, and a commitment to lasting quality.