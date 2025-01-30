Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), the multinational pharmaceutical group, today announces that it has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) with M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, to advance healthcare innovation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the fight against colorectal cancer.

The MOU was signed on the sidelines of the Arab Health 2025 conference and aims to accelerate the implementation of more precise, preventive and predictive cancer care programmes, utilising cutting-edge genomics screening technology. Under this agreement, Hikma and M42 will enhance their collaboration to promote the use of Shield™, a non-invasive laboratory-developed test (LDT) by Guardant Health Inc., for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening, aiming to improve screening adherence rates in the UAE. Shield™ is the first blood test to be approved by the US FDA as a primary screening option for CRC, meaning healthcare providers can offer Shield in a manner similar to all other non-invasive methods recommended in screening guidelines.

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), in partnership with M42, recently introduced the non-invasive blood-based liquid biopsy test Shield™ for colorectal cancer screening as part of the IFHAS comprehensive health screening programme. Shield™ is already available for screening at key healthcare centres and M42 locations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Al Dhafra region.

Mazen Darwazah, Hikma’s Executive Vice Chairman and President of MENA, said: “We are proud to sign this strategic partnership with M42 – a company that shares our commitment to innovation shaping the future of healthcare to improve patient outcomes. This important endeavour is focused on enhancing early disease detection, enabling more precise diagnoses, and facilitating more effective treatments, particularly in oncology and preventive care, which is aligned with our ambition of providing broader healthcare solutions focused on precision medicine.”

Dr. Fahed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer, Integrated Health Solutions, M42, said: “At M42, we are committed to harnessing cutting-edge technologies to improve patient outcomes and empower health systems to deliver proactive care. This collaboration with Hikma reflects our dedication to supporting Abu Dhabi's broader efforts to lead in next-generation screening and health innovation. By integrating AI and genomics-driven solutions, we are redefining traditional healthcare models to create a healthier, more sustainable future for all.”

Last year Hikma announced that it had signed an exclusive agreement with Guardant Health, Inc. for the commercialisation and marketing of Guardant Health’s portfolio of liquid and tissue biopsy tests for cancer screening, recurrence monitoring and tumour mutation profiling across all solid cancers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The agreement includes tests such as the US FDA approved Shield™ for colorectal cancer screening and early detection, as well as Guardant Reveal™ for minimal residual disease detection and recurrence monitoring and Guardant360® and Guardant360 TissueNext™ for comprehensive genomic profiling across all solid cancers.

The introduction of the Shield™ test for colorectal cancer screening marks a transformative step in advancing precision and preventive healthcare across the region.

For more than 45 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across North America, MENA and Europe. For more information, please visit: www.hikma.com

