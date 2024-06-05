HID, the worldwide leader in trusted identity and biometric solutions, is excited to announce that its advanced imaging technology and U.ARE.U™ Camera Identification System now works with Amazon Rekognition, a fully managed computer vision cloud service in the identity verification process.

The combination of HID’s U.ARE.U camera with Amazon Rekognition will enable customers to achieve superior results. HID’s technology for capturing faces across widely changing light conditions, backgrounds, expressions, and demographics, allows for maximum flexibility in deployment. In addition, the camera leverages several sensors onboard to offer built-in liveness detection and can be deployed in ADA-compliant use cases, leveraging its wide vertical field of view. These features make it particularly suited for self-serve and POS environments found in hospitality, healthcare, sports, entertainment, retail, banking, government, transportation, and beyond.

HID now works with the following Amazon Rekognition capabilities:

Amazon Rekognition Face Detection: predicts attributes such as bounding box size, pose, brightness, sharpness, eyes open, mouth open, and eyeglasses worn to determine face quality.

Amazon Rekognition Face Comparison: measures the similarity of two faces to help you determine if they are the same person.

Amazon Rekognition Face Index and Search: creates a face collection of existing users and searches new user selfie pictures.

“This successful collaboration is an example of our commitment to innovation and continued focus on creating value through our technologies,” said Vito Fabbrizio, Managing Director of the Biometrics Business Unit, Extended Access Technologies at HID. “We are proud to work with Amazon’s face recognition technology to meet the best possible performance in challenging environments, such as self-serve and point of sale. The goal is to enable the best possible customer experience without compromising on accuracy and security.”

To learn more about HID's U.ARE.U camera, watch the video. For more details about Amazon Rekognition, visit the website.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 105 Availability Zones within 33 geographic regions, with announced plans for 18 more Availability Zones and six more AWS Regions in Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About HID

HID powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information,

visit www.hidglobal.com.

