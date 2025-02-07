Abu Dhabi– His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has inaugurated the Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the flagship quaternary care facility under Burjeel Holdings. The newly launched Burjeel Orthopedic Institute, led by a team of Emirati medical experts, brings together a comprehensive range of offerings catering to both adults and children, covering orthopedic medicine and surgery, sports medicine, rehabilitation, and bone cancer treatment.

His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured the Institute, where he was introduced to state-of-the-art medical technologies and world-class equipment. He also met with the Institute’s medical team and gained insight into the range of orthopedic services they offer.

The event was attended by Mr. Omran Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Directors, Burjeel Holdings; Mr. John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings; Dr. Mohammed Qaddoura, Chief Operating Officer, Abu Dhabi Emirate & Oman, Burjeel Holdings; and Dr. Mujtaba Ali Khan, CEO of BMC. Dr. Muhammed Ateeq Al-Falahi, Director General of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; and Dr. Rashed Obaid Alsuwaidi, Executive Director of Healthcare Workforce Planning Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, were also present at the event.

Burjeel Orthopedic Institute is the latest addition to Burjeel’s suite of specialized institutes including the Burjeel Cancer Institute, Advanced Gynecology Institute, Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Center, Burjeel ENT Head and Neck Institute, and the Trust Fertility Clinic.

BMC, which was recently accredited as a specialized center in orthopedic care in the Emirate by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, integrates specialized orthopedic and surgical care enhanced by artificial intelligence technologies. It offers services in joint repair and replacement, pelvic and upper shoulder procedures, spinal surgeries, sports medicine, limb lengthening, and pediatric orthopedic care. BMC also houses the Paley Middle East Clinic, specializing in the treatment of musculoskeletal deformities in children.

According to Dr. Mohamed Muath ADI, Head of Department and Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, the Institute integrates diagnostics, treatment, and post-rehabilitation care in a seamless, patient-centered model.

“Burjeel Orthopedic Institute provides comprehensive musculoskeletal healthcare, covering everything from initial diagnosis to post-treatment rehabilitation. At BMC, we prioritize every detail of our patients’ journey—starting from initial examinations and leveraging the latest technologies to ensure a seamless and comprehensive treatment experience tailored to the entire family. Our expertise extends across sports medicine, spine care, pediatric orthopedics, and post-surgical rehabilitation, enabling patients to lead a pain-free life with improved quality of care,” he said.

At the Institute, Dr. Mohamed Muath ADI, leads a team of world-class experts including Dr. Sidahmed Abbas, Consultant Orthopedics, Trauma; Dr. Samih Tarabichi, Consultant Orthopedic Surgery; Dr. Jaber AlKhyeli, Consultant Orthopedics; Dr. Ahmad Baha Mousa, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon; Dr. Maged Abu-Bakr Ahmed, Specialist Orthopedic Surgery; Dr. Mohamed Abdulgaffar Elbaz, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon; and Dr. Naveed Pasha, Specialist, Orthopedic Surgeon.

Burjeel Orthopedic Institute is equipped with the latest robotic technologies for occupational and rehabilitation therapy, including underwater hydrotherapy and advanced patient clinics designed for optimal comfort. The Institute is also committed to continuous medical research, with its experts actively participating in global medical conferences and integrating the latest advancements in orthopedic medicine and surgery.