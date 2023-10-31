The award reinforces Innoventures Education’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of sports talent in the UAE

More than 1,600 DIA EH students have competed in over 700 fixtures or matches in the elite DASSA leagues of Dubai in 2022-23.

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, awarded Dubai International Academy, Emirates Hills (DIA EH) with the most distinguished sports honour in the country – the “Hamdan Bin Mohammed Order of Merit for Sports Education School” – for inculcating sports excellence. The award ceremony held at the school was attended by dignitaries, students and staff.

Poonam Bhojani, CEO, Innoventures Education, said: “We are honoured that DIA Emirates Hills was presented with one of the most prestigious sports titles in the UAE. It is a testament to the commitment of students and staff, who have collectively supported our “sports for all” ethos. Our students participate in a diverse range of sports, achieving excellence at elite levels, including participation in DASSA leagues in Dubai, and representation in international sporting events. Congratulations to all our students, staff and parents, without whose support, this remarkable feat would not have been possible.”

This award reinforces Innoventures Education’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of sports talent in the UAE. More than 1,600 DIA EH students have competed in over 700 fixtures or matches in the elite DASSA leagues of Dubai in 2022-23. DIA has also won several sports awards along with numerous titles at the World School Games and the Dubai Championships. In addition, graduating students have secured sports scholarships in several leading universities in the UK and USA, alongside Innoventures’ own scholarships based on sporting excellence and commitment.

The award is a testament to the UAE leadership’s continued patronage of the education sector which supports both academics and a vibrant sporting culture. The latter has produced prominent athletes and champions who have won prestigious titles in regional and international events.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education UAE and Chairman of the General Authority of Sports; Her Excellency Maryam Bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; Mr. Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and Dr. Mohammed al Ansari, Strategic Manager, Dubai Sports Council, along with Poonam Bhojani.

Launched by the DSC, the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Order of Merit initiative is supporting Dubai’s sports strategy, helping attain excellence in sports. The initiative boosts schools’ efforts in scouting, attracting and developing talent in various disciplines. The initiative aims to popularise sports culture in school students of various ages and nationalities, for the immense benefits it delivers to students.

A team composed of representatives from DSC and specialist House of Global Experience in this field visited 72 schools that qualified to compete for the title. The visitors reviewed each school's sports facilities, equipment and programmes to accomplish the evaluation process and award points per the criteria of the competition. One government and one private school were declared winners and honoured.

About Innoventures Education

Founded in 2004, Innoventures Education is committed to bringing world-class education to Dubai. It manages five schools, namely, Dubai International Academy - Emirates Hills, Dubai International Academy - Al Barsha, Raffles World Academy, Raffles International School, Collegiate International School, and eight Raffles Early Childhood Centres (ECC) spread across Dubai. We offer the International Baccalaureate, American and British curricula across our schools to children. We are open to enrolment of children between the ages of 45 days – 18 years. One of the salient features of our schools and ECCs is that we provide instruction of the mother-language in 14 different languages during the school day, including French and other European languages as well. All our schools and ECCs are renowned for their high-quality curricula, inspiring learning environments and commitment to academic excellence. Together we have a total enrolment of over 8600 students from over 120 countries, with a dedicated and inspirational team of educators and administrators from virtually every corner of the globe.

