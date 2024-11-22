Initiative includes three leadership programs in collaboration with globally accredited institutions, including Harvard Business Corporate Learning, HEC Paris, and INSEAD Business School

Introduction of an executive development program for women leaders to foster professional growth and advancement

Manama: His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Education Charitable Trust and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), highlighted the skills and capabilities of the Bahraini workforce, which continues to drive success, excellence, and economic growth across various sectors in alignment with the Kingdom’s aspirations. His Highness emphasised the importance of continuing to invest in Bahraini talent through comprehensive training and development programs to enhance their competitiveness. These initiatives aim to position Bahrainis as the first and preferred choice in the labor market while contributing to the Kingdom’s overall development under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the guidance of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.



This commitment was reaffirmed during the launch of Bahrain’s first of its kind executive leadership training initiative, designed to provide world-class opportunities for Bahraini talent through strategic partnerships between the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) and globally renowned training institutions. The programs aim to train Bahraini executives, equipping them with leadership skills to drive change and create impact within their organizations. Key collaborators include Harvard Business Corporate Learning, INSEAD, HEC Paris, and Bahrain-based EMIC Institute, owned by the Elm Education Fund, a portfolio company of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company.



The programmes include:



* Leadership Program, created with the EMIC Institute and Harvard Business Corporate Learning, equips Bahrainis with skills in leadership, digital transformation, and fostering collaboration and innovation.



* Governance Program, in partnership with the EMIC Institute and INSEAD, targets current and aspiring board members to address challenges and excel in their roles.



‏• Accelerating Women’s Leadership Program, conducted with HEC Paris, empowers Bahraini women to strengthen their leadership skills and achieve professional growth.



‏These programmes are tailored for Bahraini professionals in middle and senior leadership positions within the private sector to support their career development and progression to executive roles. Details on the application process will be available through Tamkeen’s official channels.



This initiative aligns with Tamkeen’s 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and private sector growth through three pillars:



1. Increasing economic participation: Creating new employment opportunities for market entrants



2. Expanding career development: Enhancing pathways for Bahraini workforce advancement



3. Developing the private sector: Empowering enterprises to increase productivity and adopt new technologies.

About the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”

The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" was established in 2006 to support economic growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain by enabling the private sector to become a key economic driver in the economy. Tamkeen does this through supporting the growth and development of enterprises, as well as developing the skills of local talent and enhancing their employment and career development opportunities to become the first choice for employment in the labor market.

Tamkeen offers a range of programs and initiatives that are designed in line with labor market needs and is driven by its strategic priorities and support initiatives which include employment support, career development support, and enterprise support programs.

